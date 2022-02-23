Maíra Cardi exposes audio that Arthur Aguiar sent after Lexa reveals betrayal

This Tuesday (22) the internet discovered that Arthur Aguiar would have betrayed Maira Cardi more than 16 times and what was Lexa, friend of the ex-BBB, who told about the actor’s “jumping around”. However, the singer ended up receiving a certain hate for getting involved in their relationship. To prove it was alright, Maira shared the audio that Arthur sent to Lexa after discovering that she was the one who revealed everything.

“Maybe you don’t know, don’t have that feeling. But I have a gratitude, incredible as it may seem, it may seem strange, for you having told Maíra“, it says Arthur Aguiar in an audio sent on November 15, 2021.”I was totally disconnected from myself“, to be continued.

“Obviously, so much so that I was doing a lot of completely clueless things. It was almost normal to be explained like that. For you to see the size of the disconnect. I really appreciate you talking to her, because that was the kick-off for several developments.“, reveals the actor.

“Obviously, there were developments that were not legal and very legal developments. But overall it was very positive for me. Because it allowed me to go through a very necessary process for me, so that I could see and work on various issues within myself, from the past, from my childhood.“, he reflects.

To top it off, the current BBB also said that it was because of the revelation of Lexa who finally connected with God. “And for me to have a very genuine encounter with God. I talked a lot about God, but I didn’t have much about God inside me. I really wanted to thank you“, he concludes. Maira did not show the rest of the audio, but it was clear that, in the end, the result was very positive, right?

