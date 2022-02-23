Man takes 11 years to remove hernia and has no gallbladder







Instead of having the hernia removed (as shown in the photo), Assis Fernandes underwent gallbladder surgery Photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive / Estado de Minas

A man waited 11 of his 57 years to have a hernia removed. After so long, the relief, however, turned into a nightmare: he left the hospital, in fact, without his gallbladder. The health unit reported this Tuesday (22/2) that it removed the doctor responsible for the error – the Civil Police, in turn, also said today that it is investigating the case.

Earlier this month, more precisely on the 8th, Assis Fernandes Sousa was admitted to the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital (HNSC), in Pará de Minas, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais. The procedure was performed by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Although the referral papers were clear about the motivation for the operation, a very serious error caused the rural worker to return to his home in Conceição do Pará, in the same region, without solving the problem. “The papers were there. I was in bed and they also asked me what I was going to operate on and I said it was to remove the hernia”, he says.

Still under the effect of anesthesia, Sousa woke up only the next day. On the same date, on the 9th of this month, the doctor passed by the room, evaluated him. Even though he reported pain, he was discharged.

Nightmare

The next day, the 10th of this month, a Thursday, Assis felt a lot of pain and went to the health post in Conceição do Pará for treatment. “The doctor said that only the doctor who operated on me could give me some medicine”, she says.

From there, he traveled about 50 km and went straight to the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Hospital, in Pará de Minas. “I was waiting until they told me that the doctor was attending the UPA and I was squeezing in pain”, he reports.

Accompanied by his wife, he went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), also in Pará de Minas, where he was treated by another professional.

“I asked if she could give me some medicine because I was in so much pain. Then she asked, ‘What is it?’ Then I said that I had a hernia surgery, then she asked me to suspend the shirt and she said it wasn’t a hernia, it was my gallbladder”, she recalls.





At discharge, it is stated that he underwent gallbladder surgery. Photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive / Estado de Minas

The doctor asked to see the discharge papers and when he showed her, confirmed that the gallbladder had been removed and no problems were diagnosed in her.

Sousa was then instructed to look for the doctor who operated on him.

I found him and told him I was in time to die of pain. He told me to lie on the bed, opened my eye, looked from one side to the other, looked at the stitches and said I was beautiful. I asked if he could at least put in a probe, because I was suffering a lot, then he just said: ‘there at the health center they put it’ Assis Fernandes Sousa, who had his gallbladder removed instead of a hernia

more pain

From there, on the same day, the patient went to Pitangui – also about 50 km away -, where he also underwent medical care, after feeling a lot of pain on the way back home. “He told me the same thing, that it was the gallbladder that had been removed and authorized the nurse to place the probe. When she placed it, she felt the hernia in her groin”, he says.

Without understanding, Sousa returned to the house. The answer to all the suffering came only the next day when, by chance, his wife found a technician from the Municipal Health Department of Conceição do Pará.

She asked her how the surgery had gone. “My wife then said to her: ‘he had an operation, but he was operated on for a hernia and they took out his gallbladder'”.





Even in agony of pain, Assis was discharged again from the doctor responsible for the surgery: ‘everything beauty’, the health professional would have said Photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive / Estado de Minas

That’s when the technician asked for the documents, detected the error. Health secretary Janaína Freitas contacted the hospital. There, he underwent a new consultation with two doctors who confirmed the error and took over the case. Even with the unit providing the correct procedure, now, Sousa does not feel safe.

“Now there’s no way out because I suffered too much and I’m even scared… I have to wait for the operation because my belly is swollen and it hurts a lot”, he says.

The documents of surgical referral, surgery and discharge are already with a lawyer. The family is studying the possibility of taking legal action against the doctor and the hospital.

Investigation

In a note released today, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais said that the man registered the occurrence on February 12 in Conceição do Pará.

“PCMG opened a police investigation to investigate the case and the work is in progress through the Police Station of Pará de Minas, the city where the facts took place. Further information will be provided in due course”, he informed.

doctor was removed

The hospital only manifested itself by means of a note. He informed that the doctor was removed and that the patient was offered surgical treatment for inguinal herniorrhaphy and complete assistance for rehabilitation.

“The investigation of the facts continues in medical secrecy, awaiting the final opinion of the Regional Council of Medicine. All additional information will be duly provided after the end of the legal procedures”, he said, in an excerpt from the position (read the entirety below).

The report tried to contact the municipal health department, but the person responsible for the folder was not there.

Note from Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição

“The administrative and technical board of Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição (HNSC) hereby regrets what happened and, at the same time, sympathizes with the family. The institution informs that the internal administrative measures have already been taken, as well as the reception of the patient and his family was carried out.

The hospital offered all the surgical treatment initially proposed, for inguinal herniorrhaphy, and complete assistance for his rehabilitation. The case was referred as a priority to the ethics committee of the HNSC. In addition, the hospital determined the immediate removal of the professional involved. Since then, he no longer performs his activities within the institution.

The investigation of the facts remains in medical secrecy awaiting the final opinion of the Regional Council of Medicine. All additional information will be duly provided after the end of legal procedures.”

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM