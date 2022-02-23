Man waits 11 years to remove hernia and leaves hospital without gallbladder

Instead of removing the hernia (as shown in the photo), Assis Fernandes underwent gallbladder surgery (photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive) One man waited 11 of his 57 years to have a hernia removed. After so much waiting, the relief, however, turned into a nightmare: he left the hospital, in fact, without the gallbladder. The health unit reported this Tuesday (2/22) that it removed the doctor responsible for the error – the Civil Police, in turn, also said today that it is investigating the case.

At the beginning of this month, more precisely on the 8th, Assis Fernandes Sousa was admitted to the Nossa Senhora da Conceio Hospital (HNSC), in Par de Minas, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais. The procedure was performed by the Single Health System (SUS).

Although the referral papers were clear about the reason for the operation, a serious error made the rural worker return to his home in Conceio do Par, in the same region, without solving the problem. “The papers were there. I was in bed and they also asked me what I was going to operate on and I said it was to remove the hernia”, he says.

Still under the effect of anesthesia, Sousa woke up only the next day. On the same date, on the 9th of this month, the doctor passed by the room, evaluated him. Even though he reported pain, he was discharged.

Nightmare

The next day, the 10th of this month, a Thursday, Assis felt a lot of pain and went to the health center in Conceio do Par for treatment. “The doctor said that only the doctor who operated on me could give me some medicine”, he says.

From there, he traveled about 50 km and went straight to the Nossa Senhora da Conceio Hospital, in Par de Minas. “I was waiting until they told me that the doctor was attending the UPA and I was squeezing in pain”, he says.

Accompanied by his wife, he went to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA), also in Par de Minas, where he was treated by another professional.

“I asked if she could give me medicine because I was in so much pain. She asked like this: ‘what?’ I said that I had a hernia surgery, she asked me to suspend the shirt and she said that it was not a hernia, it was my gallbladder”, she recalls.

Upon discharge, it appears that he had a gallbladder operation. (photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive)

The doctor asked to see the discharge papers and when he showed her, confirmed that the gallbladder had been removed and no problems were diagnosed in it.

Sousa was then instructed to look for the doctor who operated on him.

I found him and told him I was in time to die of pain. He told me to lie on the bed, opened my eye, looked from one side to the other, looked at the stitches and said I was beautiful. I asked if he could at least put a probe in, because I was suffering a lot, he just said: ‘I at the health post they stay’ Assis Fernandes Sousa, who had his gallbladder removed instead of a hernia

more pain

From there, on the same day, the patient went to Pitangui – also about 50 km away -, where he also underwent medical care, after feeling a lot of pain on the way back home. “He told me the same thing, that it was the gallbladder that had been removed and authorized the nurse to place the probe. When she put it on, she felt the hernia in her groin,” he says.

Without understanding, Sousa returned to the house. The answer to all the suffering came only the next day when, by chance, his wife met a technician from the Municipal Health Department of Conceio do Par.

She asked her how the surgery had gone. “My wife then said to her: ‘he operated on the operation, only he went to operate on a hernia and they took out his gallbladder’”.

Even though he was in agony of pain, Assis was discharged again from the doctor responsible for the surgery: ‘everything is beautiful’, the health professional would have said (photo: Assis Fernandes/Personal archive)

That’s when the technician asked for the documents, detected the error. Sade’s secretary Janana Freitas contacted the hospital. There, he underwent a new consultation with two doctors who confirmed the error and took over the case. Even with the unit providing the correct procedure, now, Sousa does not feel safe.

“Now there’s no way out because I suffered too much and I’m even scared… I have to wait for the operation because my belly is swollen and it hurts a lot”, he says.

The surgical referral, surgery and discharge documents are already with a lawyer. The family is studying the possibility of taking legal action against the doctor and the hospital.

investigation

In a statement released today, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais said that the man registered the incident on February 12 in Conceio do Par.

“PCMG launched a police investigation to investigate the case and work is in progress through the Par de Minas Police Station, the city where the events took place. Further information will be provided in due course.

doctor was removed

The hospital only manifested itself by means of a note. He informed that the doctor was removed and that the patient was offered surgical treatment for inguinal herniorrhaphy and complete assistance for rehabilitation.

“The investigation of the facts continues in medical secrecy, awaiting the final opinion of the Regional Council of Medicine. All additional information will be duly provided after the end of the legal procedures”, he said, in an excerpt from the position (read the entirety below).

The report tried to contact the municipal health department, but the person responsible for the folder was not there.

Note from Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceio

“The administrative and technical board of Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceio (HNSC) hereby regrets what happened and, at the same time, shows solidarity with the family. The institution informs that the internal administrative measures have already been taken, as well as the reception of the patient and his family.

The hospital offered all the surgical treatment initially proposed, for inguinal herniorrhaphy, and complete assistance for his rehabilitation. The case was referred as a priority to the ethics committee of the HNSC. In addition, the hospital determined the immediate removal of the professional involved. Since then, he no longer carries out his activities within the institution.

The investigation of the facts remains in medical secrecy awaiting the final opinion of the Regional Council of Medicine. All additional information will be duly provided after the end of the legal procedures.”

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM