Market ignores source that could lead to the next rally in shares, assesses BTG – Money Times

when talking about OK (VALE3), a large part of the market associates the company name with the iron ore. What few remember, however, is that the company is the second largest producer of nickelsecond only to the Russian city Norilsk.

according to BTG Pactual (BPAC11), the market is not taking into account the size of Vale’s exposure to this market.

“Our impression is that investors are assigning very little (if anything) value to Vale’s base metals division,” said Leonardo Correa and Caio Greiner, responsible for the report released this Tuesday (22) .

BTG recalls that the company has a relevant stake, accounting for approximately 5-6% of the global supply.

New upside font

As tensions in Eastern Europe escalate, nickel prices are on track to hit $25,000 a tonne, a high not seen in decades, BTG notes.

Analysts say that if current conditions develop, the market could be facing a new source of upside to Vale.

“We would add about $1 billion in Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) versus our conservative expectations that are currently outlined for 2022,” they comment.

According to BTG, this upside may be enough to mitigate some of the cost pressures the company has been experiencing recently.

The bank recalls that Vale’s management has already understood that there is significant value to be unlocked in the division and is working to improve investors’ perception of the business in the medium term.

BTG recommends purchasing the ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, receipt for a share of a foreign company traded in the U.S) from Vale (OK), with a target price for the next 12 months of US$ 22.

Analysts expect market consensus to revise earnings expectations for Vale in the 20% range over the next few weeks.

