Mary Hellen case: ‘Chances of death penalty are almost zero’, says lawyer

Mary Hellen was arrested for international drug trafficking in Thailand (photo: Social Media)

Lawyer Telmaco Marrace, who has extensive experience in international drug trafficking cases, took on the case of young Mary Hellen Coelho Silva, 22, with other lawyers from Pouso Alegre, in the south of Minas. According to him, the chances that the miner, who is imprisoned in Thailand for drug trafficking, will get the death penalty are almost zero. Already on a possible life imprisonment, Marrace says that everything depends on the understanding of the judge who judges the case.

“The chances of her getting the death penalty are almost zero. A life imprisonment depends on the understanding of the magistrate who will make the trial, but I also find it very difficult. On a scale of 0% to 100%, 80% of no ester. And the chance to get 5 years and pay a fine, in Thai money, is not ruled out. But there is the possibility of being granted royal pardon, because there is a Constitutional Monarchy. In that case, Mary Hellen could return to Brazil”, explained the lawyer.

“A process that can last a year and a half to two years, more or less”, he added. Check out excerpts from the interview with the lawyer Telmaco Marrace, who took over the case of the young pousada-alegrense this Tuesday (22/02), to the portal Terra do Mandu.

What does the law provide

Mary Hellen has been detained in Thailand since February 14, when she was detained with two other Brazilians at the airport in Bangkok. The group had 15.5 kilos of cocaine in total. Thai law provides for a penalty ranging from 10 to 20 years in prison, which can turn into life imprisonment, depending on the legal interpretation.

“Usually, from 2020, 2021 onwards, out of 15 arrested for the same crime that Mary Hellen was caught in Thailand, eight got pardon. So, a rather high possibility to cheer up the family. But we will work intensively, in contact with the lawyer who will act in the criminal case in Thailand. I am also in contact with a friend who has lived in Thailand for three years and speaks the language very well, to bridge the gap so that we can help and so that Mary Hellen can return safely to her family”, explained Marrace.

According to the country’s law, heroin, considered category 1, is punishable by capital punishment. Possession of cocaine, which belongs to category 2, has life imprisonment as the maximum penalty. However, as the lawyer mentioned, the local judge’s interpretation of the case will be decisive.

“In the case of Thailand, the first thing we have to know is the nature of the drug. So, at first glance, what was found was a substance analogous to cocaine or heroin. If she is found to be a hero, Mary Hellen would be liable for the death penalty, but if she is cocaine, there is no death penalty in Thailand in this case. She would also not answer for life imprisonment, for the amount of the drug, for being a primary r in Brazil, for having a decent life here in our country, even working with a formal contract. So, this girl, if she is convicted, could get about 5 years in prison and return to Brazil, obviously after the conclusion of the process in Thailand”, said the lawyer.

Lawyer Telmaco Marrace took over the case this Tuesday (photo: Reproduo Terra do Mandu)

Can she be forgiven?

The lawyer also cited a possible pardon for the Brazilian, stating that the laws of Thailand are not as severe as the laws of Indonesia, a country where at least two Brazilians were sentenced to death in previous years for the same crime.

“We are talking about a country where the government is a Constitutional Monarchy, has a prime minister and is governed by a military junta. So their laws are strict, but not as strict as the law that faced that Brazilian boy shot in Indonesia,” he commented.

What does the lawyer believe?

Telmaco Marrace says he believes that the young woman from Porto Alegre may have been a victim of what he calls “emissaries of drug dealers”, that is, possibly because he met on the internet and was delighted with the boy he went to meet in Curitiba, Mary Hellen. may have been lured with money and promises to do “the job”. In addition, he mentioned that this type of crime is common in the South of Brazil and in the Southeast states.

“Mainly here in the south of Brazil, and very common in So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, where there are great clubs. person who is co-opted by these emissaries of the traffickers are offered worlds and funds. And, today, as things are even more elaborate, they create profiles on Instagram, Facebook, Tinder, and Prince Charming for the girls”, laments the lawyer.

“Unfortunately, there is a target audience of 18 to 25 or 26 years old. They say ‘let’s go for a walk with me in Thailand?’. A, you arrive at a certain place, you already have a suitcase prepared there, with wonderful clothes, and the person is in that vibe that maybe she doesn’t even realize that she’s entering a world without turning back, because if she goes to Indonesia, it complicates everything”, he added.

Lawyer warns young people

The criminal lawyer warns other young people not to be easy victims for these criminals, as Mary Hellen may have been. According to him, everything that involves the life of the young woman from Pouso Alegre suggests that she may have been a victim of this enticement.

“This also serves as a warning to these young people, these young women, who can enter into such an argument. I believe that Mary Hellen entered into one of these, because there is also the whole issue of family structure, of the psychological structure. There is all this contextualization, allied to impetuosity of youth. Sometimes, they do a lot of things without thinking. But, in the case of Mary Hellen, I believe that it will be a smooth case, it will not be difficult to solve and soon we will be able to bring her into the arms of the family “, said the lawyer.

International experience hope for family

The lawyer has worked defending other Brazilians arrested in other countries for international drug trafficking. He advised the lawyer responsible for the case of Rodrigo Gularte, executed in 2015 in Indonesia, after being sentenced to death for drug trafficking in 2005.

“There is a very strong connection here between bringing cocaine to Europe and bringing the synthetic drug, which is the ecstasy pill. Often, they return loaded and are usually picked up at airports, in Galeo, mainly in Rio de Janeiro, in So Paulo, at Guarulhos airport. Generally, girls Mary Hellen’s age, boys at that age too, all in that illusory world of ‘I’m going to get a sports car, I’m going to get a mansion’, and we know it’s a trap. The world of drugs is a world of no return”, said the lawyer.

“All the cases I’ve worked on have the same style, the same dynamics, the same operating mode, it doesn’t change much. And a warning to young people, don’t get into this one that can be expensive”, added the lawyer.

Telmaco Marrace was born in Londrina, Paraná, but was raised in the So Geraldo neighborhood, in Pouso Alegre, with his grandparents, where he lived for most of his life. He served in the army along with an uncle of Mary Hellen. He currently lives in Florianpolis, Santa Catarina. (Iago Almeida / Special for EM)