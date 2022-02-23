‘Mary Hellen entered by mule’, says lawyer for Brazilian arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking | South of Minas

One of Mary Hellen’s lawyers, Telemaco Marrace, stated that the young resident of Pouso Alegre went to Thailand as a “mule” and that she was probably unaware of what she was carrying in her luggage. Although the authorities of the Asian country found drugs in their luggage, the lawyer believes that Mary Hellen should get a pardon and not be punished with the death penalty.

“Law enforcement in Thailand largely depends on the amount and nature of the drug. Depending on the case, the death penalty may be applied. Brazilian lawyers have to be very flexible and work together with Thai lawyers. Asians are very strict, but out of 15 people arrested for trafficking in Thailand in 2020, eight were pardoned,” Telemaco Marrace told reporters. g1.

Telemaco is part of a network of lawyers operating around the world in international trafficking cases. He took over the defense of Mary Hellen this Tuesday (22) along with two lawyers from Pouso Alegre. Telemaco will also contact the legal representatives and family members of the other two Brazilians arrested in Thailand.

According to Telemaco, as a first step, he will contact one of his correspondents in Thailand to obtain information about Mary Hellen’s physical and psychic integrity. He has also asked Mariana Coelho, sister of the Brazilian, for certificates of negative record of involvement with crime to attest to good conduct.

“We need to know which prison she is in and whether her dignity is being respected,” said the lawyer.

Also according to the lawyer, Mary Hellen will answer for the process in Thailand, since she is in preventive detention. The defense’s objective is that she not be punished with the death penalty or life imprisonment. After that, according to the document analysis, they will ask that the sentence be served in Brazil.

“Mary Hellen came in on a ‘mule’, with the possibility of not being aware of what she was carrying,” he said.

Telemaco believes that Mary Hellen went to Thailand as a mule, that is, she only transported the drug seized at the airport in Bangkok. In an interview with g1, the lawyer explained how young people are recruited for drug trafficking. The focus is fragile women.

“These boys are seduced by the emissaries of the big drug dealers who stay in ‘clubs’. Another strategy they use is the so-called ‘Angel’, which works as follows: the dealer’s emissary creates profiles on Tinder, Instagram and Facebook… He’s the ‘guy’. They play the bait and simulate a passion… Then the girls are invited to an international trip and they fill the suitcase with drugs on the false bottom. Often the ‘girls’ get ‘cold’ and really are innocent. And with boys, the promise is of the good life… Cars, wealth etc…”, he explained.

Mary Hellen Coelho Silva was detained last week with two other Brazilian men at the airport in Bangkok with 15.5 kilos of cocaine. The three are investigated for international drug trafficking.

The drug was hidden inside a hidden compartment of the three suitcases they were carrying. Customs officials found 9 kg of cocaine with them. The rest of the drug was with the other suspect, who was arrested hours later.

The Itamaraty informed that, through the Bangkok embassy, ​​it monitors the situation and provides all assistance to Brazilians.

Thailand is one of the countries where drug trafficking can be punished with death, depending on the quantity and circumstances.

Mary Hellen did not tell the reason for the trip

The family did not know of her involvement with drugs. According to Mariana, she had informed that she was going to travel to Curitiba, but did not say why. The sister thought that she had gone to meet a possible boyfriend.

One of Mary Hellen’s friends, Angelique Sanches, said she knew her friend smoked marijuana. In an interview with g1, she said that the young woman traveled a lot in Brazil, but that this was the first time that Mary made an international trip. Like Mary Hellen’s sister, Angelique also didn’t know that the young woman was going to Thailand.

Mariana and Angelique told that Mary Hellen is a smart and intelligent young woman. She resumed her studies and takes driving lessons at a driving school in the city. To her sister and friend, Mary Hellen was tricked or tricked into going to Thailand.