McDonald’s cilantro sundae sparks controversy on social media – 02/22/2022

“Want chocolate, strawberry or caramel frosting.” That’s what McDonald’s servers usually ask when a customer orders a sundae around here. But in China, the public has another option, more unusual and controversial: coriander.

Would you face? The flavor is available in the so-called McFlurry and features vanilla ice cream, lemon zest and condiment syrup.

According to the Independent newspaper, the action is punctual and will only last five days at the chain’s Chinese restaurants: from February 21 to 25.

On social networks, the repercussion promises to stay in the memory for longer. The green-colored item caught the attention of Brazilians, who did not spare themselves when commenting on the launch:

People saying that China declared war on the west with cilantro sundae, but they forget that we are the country that makes sushi with strawberry and chocolate. Not to mention the cream cheese sushi? hypocrisy hahaha pic.twitter.com/5mmXd4VEBx — Gabriela Bailas, PhD (@bibibailas) February 21, 2022

what the heck led to the creation of the cilantro sundae — luiza (@ilustrer) February 22, 2022

just seeing that picture of the cilantro sundae made me lose 4 years of my life — ?? (@lusmcstr) February 22, 2022

Love or hate? it’s not about that

Does cilantro taste like soap? Image: Jennifer Borja / EyeEm

Opinions on cilantro have little to do with custom or freshness. The explanation for such a discrepancy lies in genetics. For some, the herb popular in Mexican, Indian, Chinese and Northeastern cuisine looks like soap. This perception comes from smell and affects one in five people.

The taste of food is felt only on the palate and flavor is the union of two or more senses. The aroma of ingredients, for example, reaches the bottom of the nose.

There, neurons detect each molecule thanks to the 400 genes dedicated to smell that exist in our genome. One of them, OR6A2, produces a protein that identifies aldehydes, compounds that give coriander its smell.

According to research published in the journal Nature, conducted by the genetics company 23andMe, some individuals are more sensitive to aldehydes. Because of a variation in these genes, the “enemies of coriander” associate the taste of citrus with that of chemicals.

According to Britannica, there is evidence that repeated exposure to the spice can cause people to overcome the aversion. While in China 21% of the inhabitants belong to the “hate” team, in Mexico, where cilantro is a gastronomic mainstay, the percentage drops to 5%.