Mega-Sena Contest 2456 accumulates and prize should be R$ 40 million on Thursday (24) – 02/22/2022 – Daily life

The Mega-Sena contest 2,456 was drawn on Tuesday night (22) by Caixa Econômica Federal, in São Paulo. And, for the fourth time in a row, there were no winners, taking the prize estimate to R$ 40 million in the next contest, this Thursday (24).

At Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, the numbers drawn were: 28 – 34 – 40 – 41 – 52 – 55.

This Tuesday, 31 bets hit five numbers and will receive R$ 81,253.19 each. There were 2,581 winners of four tens and each one will win R$ 1,394.17.

This week, punters will have one more chance to try their luck. Unlike the two traditional days (Wednesday and Saturday), there will also be raffles on Thursday (24) and Saturday (26). It’s the Mega Week of Carnival.

​According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet of six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In the bet with seven numbers (which costs R$ 31.50), the chance rises to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$ 4.50. Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery shop, or over the internet, through the Loterias Caixa app or through the Caixa lottery website.

On the internet, it is necessary that the minimum amount is R$ 30. That is, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to make at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to merge with other games, such as Quina or Lotomania, for example.

DEADLINE

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for application in Fies (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).