Men armed with rifles block the way for the “lady in red” to cross; watch video

Brunna invites ex-BBBs to her house and Lud’s mother revolts: “Gentalha”

Silvana Oliveira, mother of Ludmilla, used her stories to cheer for Brunna Gonçaves to remain on “BBB22”. Eliminated, Brunna invited the brothers to visit her house with Lud in Rio de Janeiro, but Silvana did not like the attitude. “No, Brunna, don’t invite everyone, my love. Don’t bring that rabble here!”, she laughed, who also spoke about Brunna’s reputation as a plant. “You are our pride, our strength, our sea of ​​love!!! Now the BBB will start, because the ‘plant’ has left, as they said. Let’s see what the other plants will be that leave too, that could hold hands everybody and leave,” he explained. Elimination Bruna Gonçalves was the fifth eliminated from “BBB22” on Tuesday night’s Paredão (22). The dancer, considered the “plant” of the edition, received 76.18% of the votes, while Gustavo had 22.24% and Paulo André, 1.58%, and had to leave the house. In his speech, Tadeu Schmidt made it clear that the public expects participants to move the game. “It’s no use saying ‘people who know me out there know that I’m this and that, out here’, but what about inside? Was the story you wrote inside this house that filled everyone’s eyes? When you write your pages in the ‘BBB’ book, do you take a risk? You can write beautiful stories, you can write stories you will regret. There’s no way. The only way not to take that risk is not to write. So, think about it: what Did you do it to leave? What if I say that’s what you didn’t do? Maybe if you had more time, we know you could have done more, but time is up. This internet poll left a very clear message, the people want to see history. You are the one who leaves today, Brunna”, declared the presenter. The dancer was hugged by everyone, very emotional, but celebrated that he will miss his wife, the singer Ludmilla. “, Brunna said. Lollipop feels the thud The fourth Lollipop group, formed by Jade Picon, Laís, Slovenia, Eliezer, Vyni and Larissa, felt the blow with Brunna’s elimination. Download the Yahoo Mail app in less than 1 min and receive all your emails in one place Subscribe now to the Yahoo newsletter in 3 Minutes Slovenia, which cried a lot with the dancer’s departure, quoted the boys from the Grunge Room, Pedro Scooby, Arthur Aguiar, Paulo André and Douglas Silva. “It’s now that they’re going to come with everything, they’re finding each other!”, she said. “Let’s take it easy,” Jade asked. “Let’s enjoy tomorrow’s party, then there’s Leadership… I just hope this week is resistance. Because I trust you…”, she completed, between laughs.