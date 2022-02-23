Mercado Pago starts to operate in the corporate benefits sector

Balance of benefits consolidated in a single card, network of accredited establishments with acceptance throughout Brazil, less costs for the HR of companies. This is the core value proposition of Mercado Pago Benefits. The new product arrives to give more autonomy to users and practicality for HR of businesses of all sizes by avoiding expenses issuing cards or registering employees in companies with associated benefits.

You are likely to also like:

Mercado Pago becomes a payment initiator

What is the difference between the Mercado Pago card and the Mercado Crédito?

Mercado Pago Benefits allows companies to pay employee labor rights or benefits on a single platform and gives employees the possibility to manage these benefits directly in the Mercado Pago app. This amount can be used in the debit function in all places that accept the Mercado Pago Visa card – that is, in millions of establishments spread across the country that are in the benefit categories enabled by the company – and, still, it makes it possible to enjoy the advantages of the Vai de Visa program.

“The Benefits Market is an example of Mercado Pago’s ability to promote connections and foster the country’s production chain. We embrace this market to help democratize access to the benefits program among companies of all sizes, and at the same time, enhance advantages of benefit cards for employees”, explains Tulio Oliveira, vice president of Mercado Pago.

Mercado Pago Differential Benefits

For the executive, Mercado Pago Benefits makes a difference by unifying the balances of benefits on a single platform. “For companies, it favors better resource management and increases choice options by expanding the network of affiliated establishments. At the same time, it simplifies the work of registering the HR of companies and reduces costs in the area”, explains Tulio.

By concentrating the balance of benefits and amounts in the Mercado Pago account in the same place, the solution makes the employee’s life easier when it comes to controlling expenses and income and managing their own financials. “There are also gains in terms of practicality, since it reduces the number of passwords to be memorized, offering more security to the employee. In addition, it offers peace of mind to the user who can use it in any establishment, without the need to check the acceptance network before leaving home”, he adds.

Mercado Pago account, free and complete

Mercado Pago Benefits also offers access to the Mercado Pago account. Users will have access to credit, withdrawals without a card, rewards at Mercado Pontos and exclusive advantages of the digital account, which does not charge fees and offers a credit card without an annual fee.

How to hire or indicate Mercado Pago Benefits

The company interested in hiring the service can fill out this form on the Mercado Pago website. In a short time, Mercado Pago’s commercial team gets in touch to make the process viable.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Mercado Pago (publicity).