Microsoft speaks out about the arrival of Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft wants to acquire Activision Blizzard and the deal is expected to close next year. After that, some games will continue to be available for PlayStation, but Microsoft’s goal is clear.

The company wants strengthen Xbox Game Pass and many expect us to see the games there. But maybe we don’t have to wait so longbecause there must be some “interesting things coming soon”.

Xbox Team’s Aaron Greenberg can’t go into specifics just yet due to embargoes, but it looks like some games will end up on Xbox Game Pass before the final deal (which was the same for Bethesdaby the way ).

“We can’t talk much about it due to the embargoesbut I can say that very interesting things are for coming to the Xbox and Xbox Game Pass coming soon to get excited”

Activision Blizzard includes brands like Diablo, Call of Duty, Tony Hawk, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and more. However, some well-known brands such as Warcraft are not available for consoles. However, Microsoft also offers Game Pass for PC.

Anyway, I wouldn’t mind if we had a highlight or two beforehand. Microsoft can quickly make the platform even more appealing with a few subscription games, and Activision Blizzard has a great selection.