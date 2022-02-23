Miss Alabama dies days after serious accident: ‘It touched the hearts of many’

Zoe Bethel, Miss Alabama 2021, passed away last Friday (18). The young model was hospitalized for several days after a serious accident in Miami and could not resist her injuries.

The news of the death was announced this Sunday through Instagram, in a statement. “On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 am Eastern Miami time, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life to the next after succumbing to her injuries.”

The accident happened on Thursday (10) and the family described that the model suffered “irreversible brain damage”. No further details were given on how the accident happened.

Bether “touched the hearts of many people” and was involved in several organizations, recalls the family, in the same publication: “she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), political commentator for the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokesperson for Students for Life and an affiliate of Project Veritas”. Family members ask for “effective and fervent prayers” as well as privacy.

Showing gratitude for the messages they received, the Bethel family invited followers and supporters to donate whatever they can to help cover medical and funeral expenses. The campaign has so far raised over US$40.00.

