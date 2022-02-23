Mothers will chain themselves during STJ judgment that can release health plans to refuse treatments

This Wednesday, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will decide whether the list of procedures of the National Health Agency (ANS), which determines the mandatory coverage list of health plans, continues to be exemplary or becomes exhaustive. This means that, if they are taxing, health plans will not be required to cover procedures that are not on the ANS list.

Currently, if the necessary treatment is not on the ANS list, the patient can appeal in court and, in case of a court decision favorable to the consumer, the health plan is obliged to carry out the procedure or reimburse the amount spent by the patient. . With the change from exemplary to exhaustive, this process would be compromised. Activists assess the proposal in the STJ as a violation of the right to health.

“If the change from exemplary to exhaustive is consolidated in this Wednesday’s judgment, people will no longer be able to judicialize because there will be an understanding that nothing that is outside the role of the ANS is an obligation of the health plan. Patients will be held hostage, with their right to health compromised, because this list is not updated as often as it should be, many exams that are on the list are the cheapest and not necessarily the most effective”, explained the journalist and founder of Instituto Lagarta Vira Pupa, Andréa Werner. The Lagarta Vira Pupa, one of the entities leading the mobilization to sensitize the ministers of the STJ, is a support network for mothers, families and people with disabilities.

Among the essential treatments that are not part of the health regulatory agency’s list are: performing a PET Scan (computed tomography that is capable of diagnosing cancer), immunotherapy to treat tumors; hydrotherapy (physical rehabilitation for specific problems such as orthopedic, neurological, respiratory and vascular disorders) and ABA therapy (applied behavioral analysis for the treatment of autistic children).

The Special Appeal that modifies the judicialization process for patients and health plans is reported by Minister Luís Felipe Salomão. The trial began in September 2021, however, Minister Nancy Andrighi asked for a view of the process and only now has it returned to the STJ’s agenda.

mothers in chains

Knowing the risk that the lack of mandatory health plans to cover specific procedures, therapies and exams, can have in the treatment of their children, mothers of atypical children called an act for this Wednesday. The protesters will chain themselves in front of the STJ building, in Brasília, Federal District, during the vote on the appeal.

Mother of a 13-year-old autistic boy, Andréa Werner is one of the organizers of the act and says that more than 200 people will be present at the demonstration. “Our hope is that all our mobilization and media coverage will sensitize the ministers so that we do not have such a tragic turn of events,” she said.

“It’s not just an atypical mother issue, everyone who uses health insurance will be affected. People who have cancer, who need immunotherapy, people who have bariatric surgery, people who use cannabidiol for difficult-to-control epilepsy, they will all be affected”, added the activist.

👉 WHY I’M CHAINING MYSELF IN FRONT OF THE STJ ON WEDNESDAY:

On Wednesday, 2/23, the STJ will decide on a case that affects ALL users of health plans in Brazil. If this is your case, read carefully to understand the seriousness of the matter: — Andrea Werner (@andreawerner_) February 19, 2022

Autistic children at risk

Priscila Santos is the mother of 11-year-old Bento and 6-year-old Beatriz, both diagnosed with autism, and is well aware of the importance of the judicialization process in order to obtain adequate treatment for their children.

“All of my children’s therapies are reimbursed by court order because the health plan’s referral network does not have professionals who address the broad and multidisciplinary issue of autism. The children do physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and ABA therapy”, stated Priscila.

Priscila Santos appealed to the courts for health plans to pay for her children’s treatment. Credit: Personal collection

Applied behavior analysis, known as ABA therapy, is one of the fundamental treatments for the behavioral development of children diagnosed on the autistic spectrum, such as Bento and Beatriz, and is among the procedures that may be affected by the STJ’s decision. Therapy is responsible for the intensive teaching of individual behavioral skills and is able to develop social aptitude so that autistic children can have independence and quality of life, providing better communication and adaptation in different environments.

“ABA has given my children a lot of quality of life. Before I couldn’t go to a restaurant with my son because he didn’t want to be seated, but after ABA he can stay. Removing the ABA from a person with autism is basically saying ‘leave her locked up at home’”, declared Priscila Santos.

In February 2017, Priscila obtained an injunction determining that the health plan should fully fund the treatment of her children, but she still faces difficulties in complying with the measure. “It is not enough to get the injunction, because, even so, they [plano de saúde] they take a long time to reimburse, so we end up paying the professionals months late. The plan already expelled us and it was necessary to go to court for them to come back to assist us”, said the journalist.

Priscila reiterated that: “if it becomes exhaustive, what was difficult will become desperate and will further harm the treatment of people with autism”.

This story was produced with support from Report for the World, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project.