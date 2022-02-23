Moving average of known Covid cases drops below 100,000 after 34 days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Tuesday (22) 839 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 645,534 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic . Thereby, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 816 –completing 15 days above the 800 mark . Compared to the 14-day average, the change was –7%indicating a trend towards stability in deaths from the disease.

The country also recorded 101.285 new known cases of Covid-19 in 24 hoursreaching a total of 28,351,876 diagnoses confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was the 98,131. It was the first time that the average was below 100 thousand in 34 days. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was -40%indicating a trend towards fall in cases of disease 13th day.

The moving average of disease victims is on a plateau more than 4 times bigger than was on the eve of hacker attack which generated problems in records throughout Brazil, which took place in the early hours of December 9th and 10th. At the time, this average indicated 183 deaths from Covid each day.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Death curve in the states

On the rise (9 states and the DF): RR, AL, TO, PE, MA, DF, BA, SE, PA and GO

RR, AL, TO, PE, MA, DF, BA, SE, PA and GO In stability (12 states): PR, MS, MG, RJ, ES, RO, SC, RN, CE, AC, AP and SP

PR, MS, MG, RJ, ES, RO, SC, RN, CE, AC, AP and SP Falling (5 states): AM, PI, PB, MT and RS

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance sheet in relation to the average recorded two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is worth mentioning that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average numbers are generally in decimal numbers and rounded off to facilitate the presentation of data. The percentage change to calculate the trend (up, stability or drop) takes into account the unrounded numbers.

The g1 shows below the graphs of some states in the evolution of deaths by Covid and known cases of the disease. To see the situation in all states and DF, in addition to national numbers, visit the special page with more details and analysis.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).