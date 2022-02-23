My family has a history of psychiatric illness; is there a genetic relationship? – 02/22/2022

Yes, these diseases are related to genetic factors, that is, anomalies in the genetic material (DNA). But it is important to emphasize that, even with these influences, you will not necessarily develop a psychiatric illness. Not every genetic disease is hereditary.

There are still no commercial genetic tests for the diagnosis of psychiatric disorders. What is available are tests that detect, through genes, which medication the patient is likely to respond best to during treatment.

In addition, because these disorders are genetically linked, there are no concrete ways to prevent them. But, on a day-to-day basis, you can take some measures that can contribute to reducing the risk. They are: reducing the level of stress, going to therapy, taking care of meal and sleep schedules, practicing physical exercises, having good social relationships, having moments of contemplation, performing meditation. But it is important to point out that these factors are protective, that is, they are not treatments or define whether or not you will have a mental illness.

If you have already been diagnosed with a psychiatric problem, the key is to follow the treatment prescribed by your doctor and maintain a healthy lifestyle. And the main thing: don’t be without treatment because of prejudice or fear of what others may say.

Sources: Antonio Geraldo da Silvapresident of the ABP (Brazilian Association of Psychiatry); Daniel Gameropsychiatrist at Ânima Centro Hospitalar, in Goiás; Liliana Segerclinical psychologist and coordinator of PRO-AMITI (Program for Intermittent Explosive Disorder at the Impulse Disorders Outpatient Clinic) of IPq – FMUSP (Institute of Psychiatry, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).