NASA publishes stunning video of biggest eruption on a solar prominence

Recent images shared by NASA and for ESA (European Space Agency) surprised once again by showing the Sun, this time from an eruption on a solar prominence. It is the longest captured so far.

As detailed by the portal FayerWayerO Full Sun Imager was the resource used to get the image.

But then, what is a solar prominence?

For those who don’t know, the European Space Agency classifies as a large magnetic field line structure, which maintains dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended on the surface of the star .

Furthermore, they are associated with coronal mass ejections which, if directed towards Earth, could directly affect technology and our everyday lives.

On February 15, it extended millions of kilometers into space, but without targeting our planet.

“It’s an important reminder of the Sun’s unpredictable nature and the importance of understanding and monitoring its behavior.” — ESA stressed.

The features of ESA’s Solar Orbiter

O Solar Orbiter of the European Space Agency is a scientific solar observation satellite, developed in collaboration with NASA. In general, it makes detailed measurements of the magnetic field on the surface of the Sun.

This satellite was launched on February 10, 2020 on an Atlas V vehicle from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41.

Expectations are that between September 3rd of this year and September 2nd, 2030, it will fly over the planet Venus.

What’s New for the Satellite This March

A closer approach to the Sun is expected on March 26 to be about 0.3 times the Sun-Earth distance. Therefore, the star will fill a much larger portion of the telescope’s field of view.

Currently, the Full Sun Imager captures key details of the star from about 3.5 million kilometers away, which is five times the radius of the Sun.