NATO Secretary General Says Russia Plans Full Invasion of Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg called for Russian troops to retreat and said: ‘It’s never too late not to attack’

JOHN THYS / AFP Jens Stoltenberg says that Russia’s entry into the breakaway regions is the invasion of a country that was already invaded.



In a press conference held this Tuesday, the 22nd, the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergasked the Russia choose the path of diplomacy. The secretary’s speech comes at a time when the Russian Congress has just approved the use of military troops abroad. In the interview, which took place before the Russian president’s speech, Vladimir PutinStoltenberg strongly condemned Russia and praised Ukraine for not fighting back despite Russian provocations, he further said that the Europe and North America are united in NATO and committed to mutual protection.

For him, the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk is an invasion of a country that was already invaded, given that since 2014 there have been undercover operations in the region, and what has happened now is the entry of more troops into the separatist regions. “What we have is a country that has already been invaded and is undergoing more invasion. And this is more serious because it goes beyond the recognition suffered by Donetsk and Lugansk,” said Stoltenberg, who also reported on tensions in Europe and fears that Russia will invade everything, not just two regions. “We saw the military getting into an attack position, and this becomes a very dangerous situation,” said the secretary about the increase in the number of Russian troops in the separatist regions.

If Russia does invade Ukraine, Stoltenberg makes it clear that Western countries have been increasing their presence in the Baltic states. “We have plans and forces available to increase further if necessary. We want to repress the conflict, we want to defend our allies from any kind of attack,” said the NATO Secretary General, who reaffirmed the seriousness of the situation and asked Russia to take a step back, as there is still time to choose diplomacy. “Every indication is that Russia continues to plan a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We continue to ask Russia to retreat, it is never too late not to attack.” nato.