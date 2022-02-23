New Honda CR-V will have a look inspired by the 2023 HR-V

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on New Honda CR-V will have a look inspired by the 2023 HR-V 3 Views

The new Honda CR-V does not yet have a debut date, but the model has already been spotted camouflaged abroad. And it could be that the look of the next-gen SUV has leaked out in a peculiar way. That’s because a Facebook user published the image of an alleged patent of the model, which reveals parts of the look without any camouflage.

If the photo is really from the car’s patent, it shows that the new CR-V will have simpler and cleaner lines. This is a current Honda trend, with virtually all of the brand’s new models following this design philosophy. This is the case of the new generations of Civic and HR-V, which exchanged the deep creases for practically smooth parts of the body, especially on the sides.

And it’s not just these cleaner lines that the alleged patent is reminiscent of the HR-V. Some other points of the bodywork are similar, such as the shape of the grille and the narrower headlights. Except that there is an extension of a chrome fillet of the grille that advances to the optical assembly of the possible new CR-V. The new generation HR-V lacks this element.

[Auto+ / João Brigato]
Current Honda CR-V Touring [Auto+ / João Brigato]

The fenders are well highlighted in the leaked image and show that there is a plastic cover as well. As much as the photo does not show the back of the model, it is possible to notice that the traditional high lanterns and the rear column are present. But the tendency is for there to be an inferior element that invades the trunk lid, just like in the current CR-V.

No interior image has been revealed, but the SUV is likely to get a simpler cabin. This is what also happened with the Civic and HR-V, which now have interiors with more horizontal lines and with the multimedia center highlighted at the top of the panel.

Honda HR-V 2023 [divulgação]
Honda HR-V 2023 [divulgação]

There is currently no confirmed release date for the new generation CR-V. The model is expected to be presented at the end of 2022, with sales abroad starting in 2023. The SUV should only have electrified engines in Europe, while in the US the 1.5 turbo engine may continue to be offered without being a hybrid.

>>Five items that Chevrolet Onix Plus has in China and Brazil does not

>>Honda City really replaces the Civic for a lot of people | Evaluation

>>Volkswagen up! is back, but not in the Brazilian market

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

how to know if I am entitled to the 13th of the Bolsa Família Pernambuco; see the Bolsa Família calendar for February

O thirteenth Bolsa Família 2022 Pernambuco is being paid in February, according to the February …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved