New Honda CR-V will have a look inspired by the 2023 HR-V

The new Honda CR-V does not yet have a debut date, but the model has already been spotted camouflaged abroad. And it could be that the look of the next-gen SUV has leaked out in a peculiar way. That’s because a Facebook user published the image of an alleged patent of the model, which reveals parts of the look without any camouflage.

If the photo is really from the car’s patent, it shows that the new CR-V will have simpler and cleaner lines. This is a current Honda trend, with virtually all of the brand’s new models following this design philosophy. This is the case of the new generations of Civic and HR-V, which exchanged the deep creases for practically smooth parts of the body, especially on the sides.

And it’s not just these cleaner lines that the alleged patent is reminiscent of the HR-V. Some other points of the bodywork are similar, such as the shape of the grille and the narrower headlights. Except that there is an extension of a chrome fillet of the grille that advances to the optical assembly of the possible new CR-V. The new generation HR-V lacks this element.

The fenders are well highlighted in the leaked image and show that there is a plastic cover as well. As much as the photo does not show the back of the model, it is possible to notice that the traditional high lanterns and the rear column are present. But the tendency is for there to be an inferior element that invades the trunk lid, just like in the current CR-V.

No interior image has been revealed, but the SUV is likely to get a simpler cabin. This is what also happened with the Civic and HR-V, which now have interiors with more horizontal lines and with the multimedia center highlighted at the top of the panel.

There is currently no confirmed release date for the new generation CR-V. The model is expected to be presented at the end of 2022, with sales abroad starting in 2023. The SUV should only have electrified engines in Europe, while in the US the 1.5 turbo engine may continue to be offered without being a hybrid.

