New storm causes flooding and paralyzes search

Heavy rain hit the city of Petrópolis this afternoon and caused flooding, according to the Civil Defense.

A week after the storm that left at least 183 dead and 83 missing, firefighters had to stop searching in areas where there are still many people buried, such as Vila Felipe.

According to the State Civil Defense, the warning sirens installed in all districts of Petrópolis were triggered to mark the occurrence of moderate rain in the last hour.

The most affected neighborhood at the moment is bingen, close to the Center. according to Cemaden-RJ (State Center for Monitoring and Alert of Natural Disasters), it rained 7.8 mm in the region in 1 hour.

The street bingen was flooded by rain and the military acts to help the local population. In front of the field hospital set up by the Navy, part of the river bank gave way and blocked a lane of traffic.

The forecast indicates that the weather will remain rainy until tonight.

Inmet issues heavy rain alert

The Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued a warning of heavy rain for Petrópolis late this morning. According to the agency, there is a forecast of rain ranging between 30mm and 60mm in just one hour in the city, in addition to a daily average of 50mm to 100mm between today and tomorrow (23). Intense winds are also expected, which can reach 100 km/h. Inmet cites risks of power cuts, falling trees, flooding and electrical discharges.

The weather alert applies to the entire state of Rio de Janeiro, the south of Espírito Santo and the Zona da Mata of Minas Gerais — regions that border municipalities in the state.