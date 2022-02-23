New wave will have 7 more types of “forgotten money”

The inquiry system for forgotten money in banks must gather seven more different situations that can make you find an unexpected amount in your bank account. This will happen in the next release phase. According to the BC (Central Bank), these new data can be consulted in the following stages of the system, scheduled for May this year.

The estimate is that there is R$ 4 billion to be returned to 28 million consumers and companies in this first phase alone, according to the BC informed to the UOL. The total amount reaches R$ 8 billion. The consultation can be made at valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. The total forgotten for each person or company has not yet been reported.

Currently, the platform aggregates five different data:

Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

Fees improperly charged, provided they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Installments or obligations related to credit operations unduly charged, provided they are provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses of beneficiaries of credit unions;

Unsought Resources from Terminated Consortium Groups;

In the next phases, seven more pieces of information should be gathered. It is important to highlight that the first two differ from the existing ones as they are not provided for in terms of the bank’s commitment to the Central Bank.

Fees improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged, not provided for in Terms of Commitment signed by the bank with the BC

Closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance

Registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies and securities distributing companies for the registration of closed customer operations with available balance

Entities in extrajudicial liquidation

FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund)

FGCoop (Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund)

The last two are geared towards certain investments and work as a kind of insurance in case the bank or credit union goes bankrupt. The protection of the FGC is limited to R$ 250 thousand per individual (CPF) or legal entity (CNPJ) in each bank.

The Central Bank informed the UOL that the next phases should follow the “current logic” for the queries.

How do I know if I have receivables?

To find out if you have forgotten money in banks, you need to consult the Central Bank system.

Check out the step by step below:

Access the website valorareceber.bcb.gov.br;

Enter your CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth or creation of the company to check if you have forgotten amounts in banks;

If so, keep well the date that the system will inform you. It is on this day that you will know the exact amount you have to receive and request the transfer, also through valorareceber.bcb.gov.br.

When will I know the amount to be redeemed?

The system created a calendar so that individuals and companies can request the redemption and know the exact amount forgotten. Three periods were created, defined from the date of birth of the person or the date of creation of the company.

7 to 11/3 – for born or companies opened before 1968

14 to 18/3 – for those born or companies opened between 1968 and 1983

21 to 25/3 – for companies born or opened after 1983

It is necessary to pay attention to the time defined by the website after the consultation. Check if it was for the period from 4 am to 2 pm or from 2 pm to 12 pm.