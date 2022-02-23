No Call of Duty in 2023 • Eurogamer.com

Activision worried about the cannibalization of the franchise!

Much has been said about the possibility of the Call of Duty franchise no longer having annual releases, and new information is now emerging from Bloomberg’s Jason Scheier.

We’ve seen annual releases since 2005 with Call of Duty 2, but according to information gathered by Scheier, Activision’s AAA, now Microsoft’s, won’t be released in 2023.

“Activision is working on other projects to fill the gap next year. The Call of Duty game, which comes out this fall, will receive a steady stream of additional content, and there will be a new free online title next year,” people said. Treyarch, the Activision studio working on the now-delayed game, will also help with the free-to-play game, according to people.”

Scheier also mentioned on Twitter that Activision’s top management is worried about all these annual releases, which somehow cannibalize each other.

“This decision was made completely independently of Microsoft. Call of Duty Vanguard performed poorly and Activision executives have been concerned about games cannibalizing each other, according to sources.”

