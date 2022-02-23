Nokia T20 launched in Brazil with 10.4″ screen, 8,200 mAh battery and more

HMD Global announced, this Tuesday (22), the arrival in Brazil of its first tablet of the T line, the Nokia T20. According to the company, the device is another option for those who want a good tablet for work or even for studies.
With a minimalist design, the Nokia T20 It has a 10.4 inch screen and which has a resolution of 1200×2000. The new tablet also has a low blue light emission certificate, in addition to having stereo sound with OZO playback, which promises an immersive multimedia experience.
We’ve become even more connected in recent years – with the rise of hybrid work, online classes and the use of social media. The new habits have increased consumers’ desire to have a tablet, which offers more comfort for long-term use – Junior Favaro, marketing and sales director at HMD Global in Brazil.
To ensure good processing power, the Nokia T20 was announced with Unisoc T610 chipset, and it works together with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
In the camera department, the Nokia T20 has a 5 MP front selfie lens and an 8 MP rear lens with LED flash.
The tablet has USB-C port, P2 for headphones, WiFi AC, Bluetooth 5.0 and IP52 certification
To guarantee an autonomy of up to 15 hours of web browsing, the Nokia T20 has a battery of 8,200 mAh.
business use
HMD Global also points out that the Nokia T20 can be a good option for anyone who wants to use a tablet in their company, as it meets Google’s requirements for the category. In addition, the device is guaranteed for three years of security updates and should receive two more versions of Android.
Digital business is mobile – inside and outside corporate walls. Because even with security being a priority, remote and hybrid work environments will continually present new challenges and complexities that most organizations have yet to reconcile. This is our mission: to meet the needs of users in our products and services.
Another important highlight is the presence of HMD Enable Pro, the enterprise mobility solution that facilitates the management of devices within an organization, regardless of its area of activity.
technical specifications
- 10.4″ screen with 1200 x 2000 resolution, 5:3 aspect
- 400-bit brightness, low blue light, reinforced glass at 60 Hz
- T610 Platform at 1.8 GHz
- 4 GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage (expandable to an extra 512GB via micro SD)
- 5 MP front camera
- 8 MP main camera with LED flash
- USB-C (USB 2.0), P2 to Headphones, Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, IP52 Certified
- 8,200mAh battery with 15W fast charging
- Android 11
- Dimensions: 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm
- Weight: 465g
price and availability
The Nokia T20 is now available in Brazil for purchase through the manufacturer’s official website and other retailers. The tablet is being marketed in a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage and costs BRL 2,199.00.
Nokia will also be promoting a special live to present the Nokia T20 through its official profile “@nokiamobilebr”. It should happen tonight (7 pm) and the company promises some exclusive offers.
In the first one, the user who buys the Nokia T20 will win the Nokia CT-20 (device’s protective cover) and the Nokia 110, the brand’s feature phone, for R$ 1,999.99. Live viewers who opt for the Nokia G50 offer will win the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite and Nokia C01 Plus headset, for R$ 2,799.99. The purchase of the offers will only be available on the official website.