Nokia T20 tablet has giant battery; check price and specifications

HMD Global, the company that owns the Nokia brand, announces this Tuesday (22) the arrival in Brazil of its Nokia T20 tablet, launched globally in October last year. The model enters the category of intermediate devices, highlighting its 8,200 mAh battery and face unlock.

To give you an idea, cell phones with powerful batteries work with 5,000 mAh. The company’s promise is that this configuration allows for 15 hours of web browsing, seven hours of video calling or ten hours of video streaming. The official price is R$ 2,199.

The device comes with Android 11 installed and will have two years of OS updates.

Nokia T20, global HDM launch Image: Disclosure

look and screen

The new tablet is sold in blue color — called the deep ocean by the company. The finish is in aluminum.

tilt had early access to the device and the first impressions are that: it has a light look and the shade of blue is very beautiful. However, fingerprints on the rear will prevail if this part is not cleaned from time to time.

Its dimensions are: 7.8 mm high, 247.6 mm long and 157.5 mm wide.

The 10.4-inch (26.4 cm diagonal) LCD screen is protected by tempered glass, according to the company. She has a Low Blue Light certificate. That is, it balances the intensity of light to be more comfortable to the eyes.

The index that measures brightness intensity is 400 nits — for comparison purposes, the 2021 iPad mini works with 500 nits.

Nokia tablet T20 arrives in Brazil with powerful battery Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

cameras

The Nokia T20 works with two cameras: an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front camera.

From initial impressions, photos in environments with balanced lighting come out better in terms of color balance.

Close-up shots of objects also look interesting in ambient light and the camera was able to capture texture details. However, at times, the images were lighter than they really are.

It is also possible to take photos with the background blur — done with the help of virtual image processing. There is no second lens for this.

The selfie camera has effects like beautification and filters that can be applied before the image is captured (they also work on the main camera). Some examples are: retro, Nordic and monochrome (with black and white scales).

Nokia tablet camera Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

battery and processor

As mentioned at the beginning of the text, Nokia’s tablet battery draws attention for its promise to last a long time. In addition, it supports a 15W fast charging system.

The processor is the company’s T610 chip Unisoc. It is used, for example, in some cell phone models sold outside Brazil, such as Realme C21Y, launched last year.

the Nokia T20 will be sold in the 4GB of RAM memory (which helps in the performance of the device) and with 64 GB of internal space in site of the company, the brand’s official store on Mercado Livre and e-commerce platforms such as Magazine Luiza and Americanas.com.

Who is the tablet for?

According to HDM Global, the tablet can be used at work and at home, whether by adults, teenagers and children.

Nokia tablet has a main camera on the back Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

For parents and guardians of minors, it is interesting to know that the tablet comes with Google kids spacewhich is used to monitor the screen time spent on the device.

“Our first T-series release is a response to users’ changing needs and their desire for new technologies,” the company said in its statement.