Northeast is the only one of the five regions of the country in which the economy has not yet reached pre-pandemic level | Economy

The economies of the five regions of the country grew in 2021, reflecting, in particular, the recovery of the service sector (most affected by the pandemic in the previous year), the Central Bank informed this Tuesday (22) through the Regional Bulletin.

According to the institution, however, only in the Northeast did the level of activity fall below that observed in 2019 — when annual data are considered.

“Despite the general progress, unequal results between sectors and specificities of local productive structures led to different magnitudes of regional expansion”, added the BC.

In the Northeast, according to the BC, the dynamism of the economy in 2021 was supported by the services sector, especially those provided to families – especially accommodation and food -, but also transport, education and financial and business services.

“Additionally, maintaining the trajectory observed in 2020, the favorable evolution of construction contributed to the regional activity, with the generation of 41 thousand jobs in the year”, he informed.

On the other hand, says the BC in the regional bulletin, trade and industry – except for the production and distribution of electricity, gas and water – registered “cooling down” (deceleration) throughout 2021.

“The Northeast was also impacted by the interruption (and subsequent return) of emergency aid to families in the first half”, explained the Central Bank.

The institution stated that the Northeast showed expansion in the second half of the year, driven by the return of mobility and the resumption of service activities, especially those associated with tourism.

The BC also assessed that growth not only in the Northeast, but in the entire country, tends to benefit from the performance of agriculture and the normalization of the economy, which is ongoing, particularly in the service sector and in the job market.