Nova NC 750X: DCT, competitive price and good consumption

THE new generation Honda NC 750X is about to land in Brazil – and already generates high expectations. The model brings a series of relevant novelties to the brand’s most successful crossover in the country, including the adoption of the smooth DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Thus, the NC 750X 2022 with manual transmission arrives at Honda dealerships from March, with a competitive suggested price of BRL 49,700. The automated version comes soon after, in April, imported from Japan – where all Hondas with DCT come from. Its price has not yet been revealed.

What changes in the NC 750X 2022

The new generation of the NC 750X marks a true evolution compared to its predecessor. In all senses. From the look to the mechanical set, through the electronics and arrangement of accessories, a lot has changed. All with the aim of deliver more comfort and updated design without giving up the model’s trademarks, such as low fuel consumption.





Let’s start with mechanics. O motor follows the same line of two cylinders, SOHC and 745 cm³, but now has a series of small innovations, such as the adoption of electronic accelerator. Thus, it is more elastic when working in slightly higher rotation and also more powerful. Thus, the new NC has 58.6 hp of power and 7.03 kgf.m of torque maximum, at 6,750 and 4,750 rpm. Before, they were 54.5 hp and 6.94 kgf.m at 6,250 rpm and 4,750 rpm.

The set works with assisted and slipper clutch, with very smooth operation and that prevents the rear wheel from locking in sudden speed reductions. O exhaust has also been resized. Finally, the exchange had its first three gears reduced.

Electronics and riding modes

The adoption of the electronic accelerator (TBW – Throttle By Wire system) made possible a great gain in electronics. Now the NC 750X has four modes of piloting, being a fully customizable: Sport, Rain, Standard and User. They mix different actuation levels of power delivery, engine braking and traction control – which can be deactivated in the User.

O panel of instruments has also improved. It’s not TFT yet, but we have a large color LCD screen, which promises easy reading of the information. In addition, the arrows The rear ends now have the ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) emergency function, which emits a warning signal on sudden braking above 53 km/h.





See too:

New NC 750X 2022 with DCT gearbox

All the news of the NC 750X 2022 is important, but perhaps this is the one that makes Honda’s eyes shine the most. The crossover has version with DCTthe brand’s dual-clutch automatic transmission that is already successful in other touring models, such as the Gold Wing, Africa Twin 1100 and X-ADV.

According to Honda, 60% of NC’s sold in Europe use the DCT. Thanks to the technologies of the set, it ensures smooth automatic gear shifting, without stuttering, jerking or loss of power. In the other models, there was only one ‘tec’ coming from the exchange. In addition, it also allows manual shifts using the controls located on the left handlebar grip.

New NC 750 more comfortable

The main promise of the new NC 750X is to deliver more comfort to its public, made up basically of motorcyclists who go up from 250/300 cc or who are already adept at high displacement and looking for an agile and economical motorcycle. For this, there are a series of novelties.

At fairings are brand new and promise greater aerodynamic protection. For this, they also have a new windshield, higher. THE rear suspension has been recalibrated, as well as the front. Now the front has SDBV system (Showa Dual Bending Valve), in favor of more efficiency and less maintenance. Adjustments, however, only in the rear spring preload.

As the suspension travels have decreased by about 30 mm (to 120 mm at each wheel), the seat is 3 cm lower – 802 mm from the ground. O Bank It has also been redesigned to be even more spacious. already the chassis lost weight, reducing 1.8 kg in relation to the previous model and contributing to the 7 kg diet that the model passed. Now, the NC 750X weighs 214 kg dry in the manual version and 224 kg in the new DCT.

Maximum speed and consumption of NC 750X 2022

Since it hit the market, the NC 750 surprises with its fuel economy. And this tradition must not change. According to approval records made by Instituto Mauá de Tecnologia, the new NC 750X 2022 makes 29.8 km/liter in urban cyclea number that will be even higher when riding on roads.

Although this is not a motorcycle aimed at sport riding, the IMT also measured its maximum speed. Thus, the NC has top speed close to the 175.3 km/h real – about 190 km/h on the digital panel.

Accessories, colors, versions and prices

Following in the footsteps of models like the Africa Twin 1100, the new NC won several original accessories Exclusive Hondas. There are protectors, cases, easels, sockets and more. Those who prefer a closed package can opt for the Urban Pack (fairing protector, rear support, 38-liter top box, center stand and USB port in the cargo compartment) or at Travel Pack (fairing protector with fog lights, rear support, 38-liter top box, side bags, 70 mm raised windshield, center stand and USB port.

About Colors, prices and versions of the new NC 750X 2022. The manual version will be available in red and pearl blue, while the DCT will be available in stores in red and pearl white. THE MT arrives in March with a suggested price of R$ 49,700 (not counting freight and insurance expenses), while the DCT will come in April with a price yet to be announced.