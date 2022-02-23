Nubank (NUBR33) reduces loss to US$ 66.2 million in first post-IPO balance sheet – Money Times

O Nubank (NUBR33) released its first post-IPO balance sheet (initial public offering of shares). The results of this Tuesday (22), referring to the fourth quarter of 2021, show a loss of US$ 66.2 million. In the same period in 2020, the bank had reported a negative amount of US$ 107.1 million.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net income of US$3.2 million, compared to a positive value of US$15.8 million in the last three months of 2020.

Adjusted net income is a non-IFRS measure calculated using net income and adding:

(i) share-based compensation expenses;

(ii) amortization of intangibles, (iii) expenses (revenue deduction) referring to the Customer Program related to the IPO (NuSócios); and

(iv) the tax effects allocated to these items.

In 2021, Nubank reported a loss of US$ 165.3 million, an improvement of 3.6% over the previous year, and adjusted net income of US$ 6.6 million (versus an adjusted loss of US$ 26.8 million). million in 2020).

In the quarter, Nubank reached US$ 635.9 million in revenue, representing a jump of 214% year-over-year. In the year, revenue totaled almost US$ 1.7 billion, a record number for the company and representing an expansion of 130.4% over 2020.

Average monthly revenue per active customer (ARPAC) quarterly was $5.60, representing an increase of

66.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. In 2021, the indicator reached US$ 4.50, an increase of 24.3% year-on-year.

Operating expenses jumped 208.9% in the fourth quarter to $315.4 million. According to Nubank, the main factor for the increase in the line was the general and administrative expenses account, which increased 174.8% year-on-year, mainly reflecting the increase in share-based compensation due to the effect of taxes arising the appreciation of the shares in 2021 as a result of the IPO and the expansion of the number of employees during the period.

Customer support and operations expenses also skyrocketed, given the significant increase in the number of customers, which totaled 53.9 million at the end of December last year, and the investments made in the platform to improve the user experience.

Deposits totaled US$9.7 billion at the end of the year, compared to US$5.6 billion in the same period in 2020.

What the market expected

Earlier on Tuesday, UBS BB released a report pointing out that the company’s results should be strong. According to the institution, fintech would reach the breakeven with the results, as it is called break-even point, similar to market consensus expectations.

UBS BB expected adjusted losses of US$15 million and the market consensus is for US$10 million, taking into account a customer base of 52 million and a loan portfolio of US$6 billion.