Nubank (NUBR33) reports loss of US$ 66.2 million in 1st balance sheet

Nubank (NUBR33) recorded, in its first balance sheet after its initial IPO, a net loss of US$ 66.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 – a figure 36.1% lower than the losses of US$ 103.7 million recorded in the same period of 2020 and better than the Refinitiv consensus, which indicated a loss of US$ 138 million.

Last year, the net loss totaled US$ 165.3 million, a result practically identical to that of 2020 (US$ 166 million), but worse than that reported in 2019 (US$ 67.5 million).

According to the document, the digital bank highlights that between October and December it recorded net revenue of US$ 635.9 million, up 224.3% on an annual basis.

According to Nubank, the performance of income from interest and financial instruments grew 390.5% in the same comparison, from US$ 89.6 million to US$ 439.5 million.

“This increase was mainly a result of the growth in net interest income of the consumer credit portfolio, made up of personal loans and credit cards”, highlighted the company in the document published on Tuesday night (22).

“Another factor that also contributed to this growth was the increase in interest rates in Brazil during the fourth quarter,” added the financial institution.

More data from Nubank’s balance sheet (NUBR33)

Fee and commission income totaled US$196.4 million in the fourth quarter, an increase of 74.0% compared to the same period in the immediately prior year.

According to the company, this is mainly due to the increase in revenues from interchange fees, which reflected the increase in the volume of purchases with credit and debit cards due to the growth in the number of customers and the activity rate.

Nubank ended 2021 with 53.9 million customers – 52.4 million in Brazil, 1.4 million in Mexico and 114 thousand in Colombia. The number of Brazilian customers grew 57.8% year-on-year and the number of Mexican customers grew 1,243%. In Colombia, according to the document, the customer base was reached just 15 months after the launch in the country.

The “roxinho” loan portfolio reached US$ 2 billion, quadrupling on an annual basis.

Average monthly revenue per active customer, in turn, reached US$5.6 in the fourth quarter, representing an increase of 66.2% in the year. The average monthly cost of service per active customer was US$ 0.9, a reduction of 22.5%.

Financial costs and operating expenses accompany growth

Total financial and transactional services costs were $409 million in the fourth quarter, up from $122.2 million in the same period in 2020.

Highlights include increases in interest and other financial expenses, which reached US$ 177 million, compared to US$ 31.4 million in the previous year, and expenses with provisions for credit loss, which stood at US$ 199.6 million. million, compared to US$ 55.7 in 2020.

“The increase in Interest and Other Financial Expenses was mainly driven by the growth in interest expenses on retail deposits due to the aforementioned high interest rates in Brazil and the expansion of the retail deposit balance”, explains the bank.

The increase in expenses with provision for credit losses, according to Nubank, was due to the rapid growth of the portfolio subject to interest gains and the methodology for provisioning for expected credit losses.

The bank highlights in the document, in its own words, that “growth did not come at the expense of asset quality”, noting that delinquency grew by only 0.1 percentage point on a quarterly basis, from 3.4% to 3.5% .

Operating expenses also advanced, reaching US$ 65.8 million between October and December 2021, compared to US$ 28 in 2020. The bank says, however, that expenses were diluted in comparison with total revenue, standing at 49.6 % versus 50.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“The main factor for this absolute increase in operating expenses was the general and administrative expenses account”, explained Nubank.

