Nubank (NUBR33) should show strong results in 4Q21, says UBS BB; understand – Money Times

The balance sheet season continues this week and one of the most anticipated results is released this Tuesday (22).

O Nubank (NUBR33) makes its numbers public fourth quarter of 2021, after the market closes. In a report released today, the UBS BB assesses that the results should be strong for the period.

The bank expects Roxinho to report an adjusted net income close to the breakeventhe so-called break-even point, similar to market consensus expectations.

UBS BB expects adjusted losses of US$15 million and the market consensus is for US$10 million, taking into account a customer base of 52 million and a loan portfolio of US$6 billion.

The report cites data from the Central Bank (BC) on credit card loan growth for the fourth quarter of 2021, up 37% y/y from the previous quarter.

The four biggest Brazilian players have already released their results and their numbers show that the “banks” lost share in this market, which is a good indication for the growth of the loan portfolio. credit from Nubank.

UBS BB also highlights data from the Brazilian Association of Credit cards and Services (Abecs), which show that the total volume of purchases in Brazil increased by 16% in 4Q21, while the four main banks showed an expansion of 14%.

This means that newcomers like Nubank also gained market share in the period, highlights part of the report signed by analysts Thiago Batista, Olavo Arthuzo and Rayna Kumar.

UBS BB believes that even though Nubank is less profitable than its peers, its customer base is larger and, in addition, the institution has been expanding at a faster pace.

By 12pm, the stock was at $9.49. UBS BB has set the price target at $12.50.

