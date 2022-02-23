Nubank shares turn to fall on B3 and NY, with results dividing analysts

Digital bank Nubank (NYSE:NU; B3:NUBR33) released its first balance sheet after its initial IPO on Tuesday, posting a net loss of US$66.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 – figure 36.1% lower than the losses of US$ 103.7 million recorded in the same period of 2020 and better than the Refinitiv consensus, which pointed to a loss of US$ 138 million.

The shares registered a strong rise in the after-market of the day after the balance sheet, followed by gains in the pre-market in New York this Wednesday (23), reaching more than 9% during the morning. However, the gains movement was losing strength. The NUBR33 Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) opened up around 6%, but turned to losses in the late morning and, at 11:40 am (GMT), fell 4% to R$7.20 on B3. On the New York Stock Exchange, in the first trades, the shares had already dropped 4.66%, at US$ 8.39.

The results divided market analysts. For Bradesco BBI, Nubank recorded weaker results than expected, with negative underlying trends, with a set of lower quality results.

The bank believes that revenue data, which exceeded expectations to $635.9 million, up 224.3% year-on-year, was primarily driven by lower quality earnings due to strong treasury performance despite solid customer revenue, while fee revenue was also below expectations.

In addition, the relevant growth in provisions points to a negative perspective of default, due to the expected loss methodology, reinforcing the thesis that a weaker macro environment should affect the bank throughout the year. The bank maintains evaluation underperform (below market average performance) for Nubank’s shares traded in New York, with a target price of US$ 5.00, or a 43% drop in relation to the previous day’s close.

As for Itaú BBA, which also has a recommendation underperform for the papers, with a target price of US$ 8 (down 9.2% compared to the previous day’s closing), the results were mixed. The expansion of total revenue (with financial margin and services) was benefited by the significant acceleration of the loan portfolio (+28%) via personal credit (+54%).

The delinquency ratio showed a modest increase of 10 basis points in the quarter, which is a relief for the market. On the negative side, recurring service revenue growth of 18% in the quarter was below expectations.

Operating expenses accelerated (+37% on a quarterly basis), while bad debt provision expenses increased well ahead of the loan portfolio, given the bank’s “expected loss” provision policy. The coverage ratio (which represents the proportion that the provision for credit risk is capable of covering non-performing loans) ended the quarter up 10 percentage points, to 240%, compared to BBA’s forecast of stability. The adjusted profit of $3 million beat consensus estimates of a loss of $10 million.

BBA analysts pointed out that the stock could even rise, especially after an 11% drop the day before the report. “The results, however, do not change our cautious view of equities”, highlighting the cyclical and structural challenges facing the company.

Morgan Stanley, in turn, highlighted its optimism with the role after the result, with an overweight recommendation (above market average exposure) for the assets and a target price of US$ 16, or up potential of 82%, highlighting that fintech far exceeded expectations in net customer additions, revenues, gross profit and net profit. “We expect upward revisions to earnings to take place”, assess the analysts.

Analysts assess that Nubank is well positioned to build one of the largest and most valuable banking franchises in Latin America, based on technology, better customer satisfaction, a valuable brand and strong performance.

“The company has several compelling avenues to increase revenue growth, including a rapidly expanding customer base, new product launches and cross-selling, new geographies, mergers and acquisitions and potential expansion into new business verticals. Favorable demographic trends also provide an opportunity for growth.” House analysts predict revenue to have a solid 3-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68%, on top of all large cap companies they cover in Latin America.

long term focus

Nubank held its teleconference the night before, shortly after the results were announced. Among the highlights of the meeting with analysts and managers, some prospects for the digital bank for the future – which, because they are more in the long term, executives prefer to leave more open.

“Unfortunately we do not provide guidance because we are, and will continue to be, focusing on the long-term rather than the short-term”, said Guilherme Lago, CFO of Nubank.

This does not mean, however, that the prospects are not positive. “We expect 2022 to be a strong year for us. We believe that we will make advances in credit products and also in others, in addition to intending to bring advances in new geographies”, commented the CFO.

In the fourth quarter, the bank’s revenue recorded an increase, thanks precisely to the greater number of customers and also the greater revenue per user.

As for the number of customers, currently at 53.9 million, of which 52.4 million are in Brazil, 1.4 million in Mexico and 114,000 in Colombia, Nubank sees itself accelerating in Mexico, where it believes it is already a leader in issuing new cards, and also highlights its performance in Colombia, where it has been operating for just 15 months.

Offering new products and customer maturation is the focus

In terms of average revenue per customer, Nubank’s idea is that progress will come through the offering of new products, the maturation of users’ harvests and also due to the advancement of the credit portfolio.

“The evolution of average revenue per active customer is an indicator that we monitor closely and it is growing in all seasons”, stated Lago. In the annual comparison, the average revenue jumped from US$ 4.90 to US$ 5.60, but the CFO pointed out that in the most mature seasons, the revenue already exceeds US$ 15 per user. “As the crops mature, we become the main bank for several clients and as we launch new resources, we also increase our average revenue”, explained Lago.

For him, the new crop of customers should reach higher levels of average revenue more quickly, which is explained by the fact that Nubank is accelerating the maturation of its users. “In the first harvests, we only had credit card and account services”, pointed out the financial director.

The executives also defended that, contrary to some comments that surround the market, the latest customers who joined the platform are not less profitable than the others – some analysts have already pointed out that the bank would be seeking space among the lower classes. “We have made great progress towards middle class youth and we are also making good progress towards upper class youth, focusing on people who did not have bank accounts”, they explained.

At this point, Nubank executives also defended that they do not see the cost of acquiring customers growing. “Innovations are here to stay and the acquisition cost must remain the same, as there is no reason for customers to stay at banks that charge higher fees and force them to visit branches if this is not necessary”.

The new products, in addition to increasing revenue, are bets precisely on the quest to boost the number of customers. “Now that we have the right platform for partnerships, it is much easier to launch new features. We don’t want to offer 10,000 products, we are being careful to make the right choices. The better the offers, the more customers we will have and the more they will tell their friends about us”, they said.

“We improved our initiative to marketplace with the expansion of our platform through strategic partnerships. We are pleased to inform you that we ended the year with more than 20 partners in 9 different verticals”, commented David Velez, president of Nubank. “During the fourth quarter, we began partnering with major players in financial and non-financial services, including Magalu, Creditas, Via Varejo and Shopee.”

Nubank defines customer maturation and macro scenario as possible risks for 2022

While he believes that the most recent customers should continue to drive revenue, a possible breach of expectations in this regard could harm the performance of the digital bank.

“Regarding the risks, what moves the needle most strongly in 2022 is that we still have to see the maturation of our crops. We’ve seen average revenue per active customer moving forward, but we’re waiting to see if that continues.”

Nubank executives also stated that they closely monitor the Brazilian macroeconomic situation. “We are not insensitive to what is happening in the macroeconomic environment. We are monitoring the assets of our credit portfolio”, they said. “The macro is an uncertainty for us. We are looking closely at any kind of deterioration in this scenario. If we start to see signs, we will decide whether or not we are comfortable with certain products.”

In any case, the executives argued that if the macro gets much worse, Nubank would be sufficiently capitalized to act, since the capital raised in the IPO is “virtually untouched”, although they do not believe that will happen.

Despite the likely rise in default, with higher interest rates and inflation, the institution does not consider that the scenario will indiscriminately worsen. “We expect normalization to continue gradually and reach pre-COVID levels for both credit cards and personal loans,” said Youssef Lahrech, COO.

The bank increased its provisions for bad debt in the fourth quarter, setting aside US$199.6 million for this purpose, compared to US$55.7 million in the same period in 2020. “The higher our growth rate, the higher the provisions that we have to establish, defended the CFO. “When growth rates normalize, our vertical gross profit margins should converge to those of our mature crops.”

Finally, progress on the operational front

According to Guilherme Lago, Nubank should, still in 2022, continue in its quest to become operationally more effective – something that has already been seen in the balance sheet, since expenses of this type, despite having grown from US$ 28 million to US$ 65.8 million, were diluted in revenue.

“We will continue to seek to deliver all this growth while maintaining one of the lowest cost operating platforms in the industry,” said the CFO. “We believe that NU has very high operational leverage potential, driven by profound cost advantages in the four traditional cost pillars of financial services, with low cost of customer acquisition, low cost of service, low cost of risk and low cost. capture”, he defended.

Nubank, for its executive body, is still facing to reduce its funding costs by offering a simple balance sheet, solid deposits and more. “We believe that having retail deposits in local currency at competitive rates is critical to funding the consumer credit business and better than other sources of funding such as wholesale financing and securitization.”

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

related