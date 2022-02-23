Nutritionist points out 3 common mistakes that prevent you from losing weight

Keep the fit body and health in days It is a challenge in our daily lives. With the dynamics of the day and the tiring routine, having an adequate weight is not easy. However, in an attempt to lose weight, some make simple mistakes that can disrupt the entire process. Therefore, this Wednesday, February 23, the nutritionist points out 3 mistakes common that prevent you from losing weight.

Interested in the subject? So, be sure to check out this content that the nutritionist of homemade prepared for you.

3 common mistakes that keep you from losing weight

During the weight loss process it is essential to discipline. Many people know what to eat and what not to eat. However, the discipline is not as simple as you might imagine, in the rush of the day it is difficult to adapt to the rules of weight loss.

So, let’s list it for you. 3 common mistakes that keep you from losing weight. The nutritionist responsible for this article will explain everything now, check it out:

Snacking between meals

Have you ever heard that name pinch, it means to stay snacking, or tasting food during the day and whenever you go to the kitchen. This mania that many people have can disrupt their weight loss process.

Why this happens, let’s explain now: at the moment when you should be burning the body’s fat reserves, you are ingesting some food. Therefore, you supply energy to your cells and it won’t burn. Also, you will only maintain your current weight until you have a big meal and gain weight again.

Overeating processed foods

In the dynamics of everyday life, people tend to take advantage of the practicality of processed foods such as crackers, snacks, cereal, instant noodles and other similar products.

However, these foods excess sugar, sodium, trans fat and other nutrients that prevent weight loss and still contribute to weight gain and body fat. Therefore, it is one of the 3 common mistakes that prevent you from losing weight.

Not eating fiber prevents you from losing weight

A low-fiber diet will definitely get in the way of your weight loss process. To lose weight it is essential to be in in tune with intestinal transit. Therefore, fiber intake is very important in this process. To increase the amount of fiber you should eat more of: vegetables, vegetables, fruits and other sources of fiber that can support bowel function.

Did you like the information? So, keep browsing here and discover more content like this.

