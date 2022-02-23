Nvidia BR’s Instagram is hacked and draws 1,500 GPUs

Nvidia GeForce Brasil’s Instagram was hacked this Tuesday (22) and promoted, in a post in stories, a fake giveaway of 1,500 video cards, with 500 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, 500 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and others 500 GeForce 3090 Ti.

The publication said that anyone who wanted to participate should follow two other accounts on Instagram. The accounts would be alleged “sponsors” of Nvidia. Both do not have any followers and have “web developer from Nvidia” in the description.

The image also pointed out that the draw would be held live in 24 hours and that “many computer components” would also be delivered. Check out a screenshot of the fake promotion below.

Nvidia

Nvidia GeForce do Brasil’s own Twitter account clarified that the draw was not true and that the company’s Instagram account had been attacked. “Don’t click! we are working [sic] ASAP to resolve this,” the brand said on Twitter.

Despite the fact that the subject is fake, the publication in Nvidia’s stories was on air for more than 1 hour, according to a query made by the voxel. The report also contacted the company to verify details of the incident.

