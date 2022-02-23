NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 Software Supposedly Removes Hashrate Limit for Mining on GPUs

Modified drivers turn cards into dedicated cryptocurrency mining hardware

Created by NVIDIA as a way to curb the use of NVIDIA cards. RTX line for mining cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, LHR technology seems to be getting further and further away from achieving its goals. After miners claimed that the system was ineffective, a new software appeared on the internet with the aim of completely removing the limits imposed by the manufacturer.

Known as NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2the program attributed to author Sergey promises modify the BIOS and drivers of the company’s video cards to completely remove the limiter. Available on Github, the project is not yet ready to be downloaded, but its developer claims that a Functional version should be released next Saturday (26).

The modification is a altered version of BIOS and drivers developed by NVIDIA itself, and brings a backup system to go back to the official software in case of problems. The only downside for anyone looking to do mining is the fact that the drivers needed to get rid of the LHR transform the board into an exclusive instrument for working with cryptocurrencies.

Modification guarantees survival of GPUs in the used market

By offering a reversible way to unlock the mining potential of NVIDIA graphics cards, the LHR BIOS v2 should encourage the arrival of products to the second-hand market. While GPUs used in the Ethereum, Bitcoin and other alternative currencies show great wear, many see them as a more affordable way to purchase recent cards — even if they carry the risk of spoiling soon.



Beyond the line cards RTX 30the software also supports the models RTX A2000, A4000, A4500 and A5000. First tests of the modification reveal that, depending on the model used, mining speeds can be between 49 MH/s (RTX 3060) The 115 MH/s (RTX 3080 Ti).

It is worth noting that NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 is not the first available alternative for removing LHR limiters developed by the manufacturer. Shortly after the launch of the technology boards, the company itself released a special driver that removed it — an alternative that has since been used by the mining community as a solution.

New solution can pose problems

At the same time that the NVIDIA RTX LHR BIOS v2 may prove to be a good option for miners, there are indications that the software may have less noble goals. As the participants of the Adrenaline forum show, user Sergey created his GitHub account a few days agoand the need to install a custom driver opens the user’s PC to all sorts of attack and modifications unknown.

Even if the program’s intentions are legitimate, its installation may also result in performance issues for the modified GPUs, as well as voiding your warranties. So, before installing the program — or any similar solution — It’s good to pay attention to reports on the internet to see if it really does what it promises.

Source: VideoCardz