Oi (OIBR3) takes another step towards the sale of the mobile phone business to rivals after approval from Cade

THE Hey (OIBR3) can finally take another step towards the sale of its mobile phone business to rivals after the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) gave the go-ahead for the operation.

the sale of Hi Mobile for Claro, Vivo and TIM it was closed in December 2020 for R$16.5 billion, but approval by regulatory authorities took a long time to arrive.

The company in judicial reorganization reported this Tuesday morning (22) that the incorporation of Oi Móvel by the company was implemented and effected.

The merger was approved at a shareholders’ meeting in January, but depended on the approval of regulators to go ahead.

The division of Oi Móvel between rivals will lead to a new configuration of the Brazilian market, with Vivo going from a share of 33% to 37%; TIM, from 23% to 32%; and Claro, from 26% to 29%.

Despite the (tight) approval of the sale of the cell phone business and the prospect of the inflow of resources into the company’s cash, Oi’s shares (OIBR3) ended up not reacting.

In today’s trading session, around 12:55 pm, the shares were traded up 1.24%, quoted at R$0.82, accumulating a fall of 59.41% in the last 12 months.

business approval

The operation had already been approved by Oi’s shareholders during an Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) at the end of January, with conditions such as the consent of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and debenture holders.

A few days after the meeting, the merger received Anatel’s prior consent. Once the conditions precedent have been verified, the deal can be concluded.

Oi’s restructuring process

According to Oi, the operation is part of its organizational restructuring plan for the business units and constitutes one of the stages of the process.

The company highlighted that the merger aims to “potentiate synergies and increase results”.

It is worth remembering that the deal does not generate an increase in the company’s equity, since Oi’s balance sheet already considers the R$ 1.07 billion of Oi Móvel.

