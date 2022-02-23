Old acquaintances: how three former Athletico players helped build Palmeiras’ titles | palm trees

Rival of Palmeiras in the decision of the Recopa Sul-Americana, Athletico-PR has in some way a participation in the good moment experienced by Verdão in recent seasons. It was from the club from Paraná that three of the pillars of Abel Ferreira’s team came: Weverton, Rony and Raphael Veiga.

A bet coming from Coritiba, Raphael Veiga needed another spell in Paraná’s football before establishing himself once and for all and becoming one of the highlights of the alviverde team that starts this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, the fight for another international title.

With the Hurricane shirt, the attacking midfielder gained minutes of play and had a sequence to mature and gain experience before taking over for good the starting position in Verdão, two-time Libertadores champion.

Veiga celebrates his goal in the Libertadores final, against Flamengo

In 2016, still 21 years old, Veiga caught the attention of Palmeiras when he played for Coxa. Introduced in January 2017, he didn’t pack in the team that had changes of command throughout the season – Verdão started with Eduardo Baptista, then decided on the return of Cuca and ended the year with Alberto Valentim.

With no space in Verdão, the attacking midfielder returned to Curitiba to start leaving the status of promise and become a reality. With the Athletico shirt, he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018 and had positive numbers, doubling his participation on the field.

Raphael Veiga’s career numbers Season Club Games goals assistance 2016 coritiba 24 3 3 2017 palm trees 22 two two 2018 Atletico-PR 48 9 8 2019 palm trees 31 5 two 2020/2021 palm trees 57 18 4 2021 palm trees 52 18 6 2022 palm trees 7 3 3

Undisputed at Palmeiras, Raphael Veiga is also evolving on the emotional side. More experienced, the athlete shows confidence in penalty kicks – the last wasted was still in Hurricane, in July 2018 – and has appeared in decisions with prominence, with goals in the Libertadores final and in the semi-final and final of the Club World Cup.

In his best moment of his career, the attacking midfielder has been dealing with questions about a chance in the Brazilian team. He is on coach Tite’s radar as the team prepares for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year, but has not yet been called up.

Raphael Veiga at the time of Athletico-PR

Other Hurricane Highlights

Goalkeeper Weverton and forward Rony are other athletes who stood out with the Athletico-PR shirt before transferring to Palmeiras. Unlike Veiga, who was loaned to Hurricane, the duo had investment from the board of directors alviverde so that the negotiations could be carried out.

Weverton arrived at Verdão in 2018, when the club decided to pay R$ 2 million to bring forward the presentation – he had a contract with the people of Paraná until May of that year, but was released after payment to perform in January.

Weverton with Palmeiras in Abu Dhabi

With the Athletico shirt, the goalkeeper won a state tournament and was called up for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. In Verdão, after a start on the bench, being even third option for Fernando Prass and Jailson, he won the position and was an important name in all recent achievements of Verdão. The stage is so good that he is practically the right name in Tite’s summons.

Rony cost Verdão around R$ 28.4 million for 50% of the economic rights of the striker, who with the red-black shirt won a Campeonato Paranaense, a Copa do Brasil and a Copa Sudamericana. In São Paulo, it was another that took a while to pack, but it had a great performance in the two Libertadores titles. A starter, he is often praised by the coaching staff for his tactical disposition and for representing a variation in the formation of the Alviverde offensive sector.

Veiga, Rony and Scarpa posed for a selfie after Palmeiras' goal in Libertadores