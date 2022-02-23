Olinda’s single bet wins Lotofácil’s R$ 1.5 million prize | Pernambuco

A bet by Olinda alone led to a prize BRL 1,553,066.32 for matching 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s contest 2454, drawn on Monday (21). The winner played a simple game, which costs R$ 2.50, in the Ouro Preto neighborhood lottery.
You numbers drawn were: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 16, 20, 21, 23, 24 and 25.
In addition to the winner, another 214 bets matched 14 numbers and took BRL 1,521.70. Check out the other awards:
- 13 hits: 9,041 bets won R$25 each;
- 12 hits: 114,865 bets won R$10 each;
- 11 hits: 585,564 bets won R$5 each.
The lottery that registered the winning bet is located at Rua do Assaí, number 14. The probability of hitting all 15 numbers with a single bet is one in 3,268,760.
The Lotofácil draw takes place from Monday to Saturday, starting at 8 pm. The person marks 15 to 20 numbers on the shuttlecock, among the 25 available, and wins a prize if they match 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 numbers.
The estimated estimate for the next draw, to be held this Tuesday (22), is R$ 1.5 million.
Other winners in Greater Recife
In October 2021, a bet from Recife alone won a prize of R$ 7,353,473.42 by matching the 15 numbers of Lotofácil’s 2350 contest. The winner marked nine consecutive numbers on the ticket and played a single game, as did the winner this Monday (21).
Another simple bet, but from Mega-Sena, won the prize of R$ 103,029,826.38 of the 2,306 contest in October 2020. The bet was made at Abreu e Lima Loterias, in the Fosfato neighborhood, in the city of Abreu e Lima , in Greater Recife (see video above).
At the time, residents speculated what they would have done if they had taken the jackpot.