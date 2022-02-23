One Ukrainian soldier dies, six wounded in separatist east, according to army – News

One Ukrainian soldier died and six others were wounded in pro-Russian separatist bombings in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the army said, amid an escalation in tensions.

“A soldier was killed in the Lugansk region,” military spokesman Pavlo Kovalchuk told AFP, without specifying where the other soldiers were wounded.

After several days of escalating tensions, Ukrainian officials said the first day of the conflict had been relatively quiet. AFP journalists witnessed missile fire in several regions of Lugansk.

Since the beginning of the year and the resumption of tensions on Ukraine’s eastern front, eight Ukrainian armed forces soldiers and one civilian have died in clashes with separatist forces, most of them from artillery fire.

In 2021, according to the Ukrainian armed forces, 66 soldiers died in the two “republics” of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Violence on the front, where a war began eight years ago with Russian-backed separatists, has intensified this week as fears in the West of an imminent Russian invasion escalate.

Russia officially announced on Tuesday that it had established diplomatic relations with the two regions, whose independence was recognized by Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before, a decision condemned by Kiev and the West.



