Open Banking: understand the next steps

Last Tuesday (15), the Central Bank began a new stage of the 3rd phase of Open Banking, a system that promises to decentralize the financial market.

With the change, from now on banks must allow stores to use two alternatives to Pix as a form of payment. In the future, the expectation is that payment slips will also be accepted in commercial establishments.

In practice, businesses that today already include Pix as a transaction option will also be able to use TED and transfers between accounts of the same financial institution.

According to Fábio Lins, an executive at Banco Original, “the channels tend to infinity, from the supermarket to WhatsApp”. Thus, it is possible to observe that stores have been attracting customers with discounts through cash payment with Pix, as this modality can be used outside business hours, unlike TED.

This option also becomes more attractive because there are no costs in the operation for individuals. According to the executive of Banco Original, it is important to note that, in the case of transfers between banks, TED and DOC should not be free of charge due to open banking.

“Right now, I don’t see TED or DOC becoming free because of Open Banking, because they use an older technological platform and take longer to be effective on the customer’s account, unlike Pix, whose technology is more recent, which allows instantaneity and high availability.” Fábio Lins, executive of Banco Original

Next Phases of Open Banking

According to the Central Bank’s schedule, two phases are developed at the same time. The 3rd phase corresponds to obligations for banking services; simultaneously, the 4th phase brings with it Open Finance, which includes services such as foreign exchange operations, insurance and supplementary pensions.

Discover now the news that will come soon as a result of the 3rd phase of Open Banking:

until March 30, 2022: it will be possible to forward proposals for credit operations from one bank to another;

until June 30, 2022: it will be possible to pay bills in stores;

until September 30, 2022: stores will be able to make payments using the bank’s debit system, in addition to Pix and TED.

Until June 30th, the ticket will work in the same way as Pix, TED and DOC; that is, any establishment with authorization can initiate the payment of a boleto. Lins explains that “it will work like this: you are at the supermarket cashier and you will consent for him to pay your ticket directly at the bank of your choice, obviously it is necessary that your account has a balance or overdraft limit”.

The same system will be implemented for purchases from the debit account at the end of September.

