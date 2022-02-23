Owner of stolen NFT files multimillion-dollar lawsuit against OpenSea

After losing an NFT from the ‘Bored Ape’ collection in exchange for 0.01 ETH, just over R$130 at the current price, an American decided to file a lawsuit against OpenSea, the largest non-fungible token marketplace on the market.

Timothy McKimmy alleges that the sale was involuntary and occurred because of a bug that allowed hackers to be able to buy digital assets at prices much lower than those practiced on the market.

Bug makes collector “sell” NFT from Bored Ape collection for around R$130. Image: Spyro the Dragon/Shutterstock

In his complaint, McKimmy claims to be the owner of Bored Ape #3475 (one of the designs that is part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection, one of the most coveted among celebrities). He says his NFT was later resold on OpenSea for 99 ETH, which equates to just over R$1.25 million.

His ‘bored monkey’, according to the collector, is among the rarest in the entire collection, even above the Bored Ape bought by pop star Justin Bieber.

millionaire indemnity

The purpose of the lawsuit is to get the NFT back or at least $1 million in damages from OpenSea, since, according to the lawsuit, the company knew of the security breach and refused to stop negotiations until the issue was resolved.

“Instead of shutting down his platform to fix these security issues, the defendant continued operating,” the complaint reads. “Defendant risked the safety of the NFTs and their users to continue collecting 2.5% from each transaction,” the complaint alleges, which also accuses OpenSea of ​​negligence and breach of contract.

The process was opened last Friday (18) and can become a collective action. The lawyers handling the case have solicited claims from other OpenSea customers who also lost NFTs for the same reason.

The incident was not the first recorded on the platform. In January, the NFTs marketplace refunded around $1.8 million worth of cryptocurrencies to users affected by the bug.

OpenSea was targeted by a phishing attack

The new controversy comes amid other issues involving OpenSea. In addition to the error that allowed you to buy valuable NFTs for 0.01 ETH, a new problem made the news this weekend: a phishing scam managed to “hook” even more NFTs from the platform’s customers.

Via: decrypt

