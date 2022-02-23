Pacheco says that fuel project can be left for after Carnival – Notícias

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), admitted the possibility of postponing the vote on the two projects related to reducing the price of fuel in the house. The senator stated, during a press conference on Tuesday (22), that the “ideal thing is that this be resolved as soon as possible”, but the complexity of the issue may take the debate to after Carnival.





“Obviously it is a very complex issue, it involves different interests of states of the federation, the federal government and tax collection. Therefore, it is not a simple matter. We are looking for a consensus to be able to vote. next week that there is a session of the Senate will be again on the agenda.”

Pacheco also added that there will be no session in the Senate next week, due to the optional Carnival point. Asked which project is more advanced, he deviated, saying only that the two are working together.









One of the proposals is the one that was approved by the Chamber, in October of last year, to change the way in which ICMS is levied on the price of gasoline, diesel and hydrated ethanol. The text establishes that the value of the tax is charged by the states based on the average value of fuels in previous years.

The other bill, approved in December 2021 by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee, suggests the creation of a stabilization fund to contain the rise in gasoline, diesel and cooking gas, with the institution of a “bands” mechanism. of dampening the price volatility of these derivatives.