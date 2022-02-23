Pandemic makes it difficult to exchange bodies in Globo’s soap opera

The method of recording soap operas adopted by Globo due to the Covid-19 pandemic made it difficult to work on Quanto Mais Vida, Melhor!. As the serial was entirely recorded before it was aired, the protagonists were not able to watch their colleagues’ interpretation on television. With that, the four actors faced problems with the exchange of bodies that will appear on the seven o’clock soap from this Saturday (26)

Paula’s interpreter, Giovanna Antonelli told about the experience at the Meeting with Fátima Bernardes this Wednesday (23): “It was crazy. We’re doing a soap opera, which is all recorded, and we couldn’t watch each other during the recordings to see what the other was doing”, explained the actress.

Flávia (Valentina Herszage), Guilherme (Mateus Solano), Paula (Giovanna Antonelli) and Neném (Vladimir Brichta) are going to switch bodies because of an adventure of Death (A Maia).

The reaper of souls will set up the protagonists to make each character fix the problems in the other’s life. In the case of the businesswoman in the cosmetics business, she will change lives with the football player.

Giovanna revealed on Globo’s morning show that she combined a tactic with Vladimir Brichta. She would go to his recording to help him with the scenes of the eccentric inside the athlete’s body.

The duo also created some characteristic mannerisms of each role to be repeated by the colleague in the sequences of the exchange of bodies. “We agreed from the beginning to create crutches for the characters to keep [nas cenas]. She has the snap, and he has the wink. It was desperate fun.”

The More Life, the Better! is a soap opera written by Mauro Wilson and has already been recorded because of the protocols adopted by Globo during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The feuilleton should leave Globo’s programming in May, when it will open space for Cara e Coragem. The new plot will bring the universe of stuntmen and will be starring Paolla Oliveira, Marcelo Serrado and Taís Araujo.

