Paolla Oliveira supports mothers chained in the STJ: ‘Very important’

Actress Paolla Oliveira showed support for journalist, writer and activist Andréa Werner, who chained herself today in front of the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) building, along with other mothers.

They protest against a judgment in which health plans ask to limit therapies to an outdated list of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), which would jeopardize the care of children with physical disabilities and patients with terminal or degenerative diseases.

Andréa, mother of a 13-year-old autistic teenager, leads the act that won the support of Paolla Oliveira.

On Twitter, the actress asked her followers to inform themselves about the protest made by these mothers in front of the STJ, as it is “very important”.

In an article published by universeAndréa explained her daily life as the mother of an autistic teenager and said that, since she started to talk openly about the subject, she started to receive contact from other people who share the same reality.

“This daily contact made me see the abandonment and neglect that people with disabilities or serious illnesses and their families go through. And that led me to activism”, he explained.

According to her, the day-to-day of being a mother and caregiver of a disabled person is having to “deal with refusals to enroll in schools, rejection of people in public spaces and the fear of their own finitude”, and she emphasizes that today these people “are at risk because of a vote in the STJ on health plans”.

The trial began this afternoon in the Second Section of the STJ. It started last year, when the rapporteur minister, Luís Felipe Salomão, voted in favor of limiting the list to an exhaustive list, as health plans want. The minister made some exceptions, but the trial was interrupted by a request for a view from Nancy Andrighi.

The lawsuit is filed by Unimed against a patient who is trying to get treatment for depression. But the feature has an effect on nationwide cases for various diseases.

Unimed denied the fear of mothers. “The judgment will not mean the restriction of coverage nor will it remove the obligation of operators to cover the entire list and its future updates”, said the health plan’s advisory in a note to the UOL.

List of some threatened therapies, according to activists: