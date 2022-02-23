Passenger tries to open plane door to jump into flight, but jiu-jitsu champion stops him

Scene from the video that you will see further down in this article





A rowdy passenger caused apprehension aboard a Qatar Airways flight when he tried to open one of the aircraft’s doors during a flight. The case took place last Tuesday (15), aboard a Boeing 777-300, registered with the registration A7-BAU, which was taking flight QR-1397 from Doha, Qatar, to Casablanca, Morocco.

According to local media, during the cruise flight, a passenger freaked out and tried to open the aircraft door, while shouting Arabic words. Witness accounts are contradictory, and it was unclear whether he was freaking out due to a bout of claustrophobia or was in a suicide attempt.

The situation came under control only when another passenger, a jiu-jitsu world champion (his name was not released by the Arab media), managed to restrain him so that the crew could handcuff him to his seat. In a video widely shared on social media (below), it is possible to observe the moment of confusion on board.





In the scenes, a man dressed in a red coat and totally out of control tries to open the door of the aircraft, while throwing punches in front of him. At that moment, some passengers and crew try to stop the troublemaker from moving forward with his plan.

In some frames of the video, it is possible to notice that, before a person grabs the man, a blow is landed in the face of a passenger in a white shirt.

The flight continued without further complications and, upon arriving at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, the unruly passenger was handed over to the authorities.





