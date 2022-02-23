Patos de Minas: case of rabies leaves health authorities on alert

The suspicion that an infected bat has bitten the bovine (photo: Reproduction (Brazilian Agribusiness System/SBA)) Rabies, a disease that can be lethal in humans, was identified in the rural area of ​​Patos de Minas, in Alto Paranaba. The information was confirmed this Tuesday (22/2) by the city hall. The virus was identified in a bovine found dead in the community of Baslio, near the District of Areado. Health authorities are on alert.

According to the health surveillance, the animal was found dead last week and tests confirmed the disease. It is suspected that the bovine was bitten by a bat infected with the rabies virus. The greatest fear is that there is contamination in humans, since the disease compromises the central nervous system and can lead to death if not diagnosed and treated in time.

Faced with the imminence of an outbreak of the disease in Patos de Minas, an anti-rabies blockade was carried out, which consists of vaccinating dogs and cats within a radius of 5 km from the farm where the infection occurred. 326 dogs and 111 cats were vaccinated. Some of them had already been immunized during the 2021 Anti-Rhobic Campaign, which took place in the second half of the year, but were revaccinated according to guidelines from state animal health agencies.

“It is important to highlight that the vaccination of cattle and horses against rabies has become mandatory, on account of the owner of the animals, although the declaration to the Mineiro de Agropecuria Institute (IMA) is not mandatory. Anyway, this will help a lot to avoid occurrences like this”, explained the director of Health Surveillance in Patos de Minas, Llian Marinho.

What the anger?

According to the Ministry of Health, rabies is a serious acute viral infectious disease that affects mammals, including humans, and is characterized as a progressive and acute encephalitis with a lethality rate of approximately 100%. caused by a virus of the genus Lyssavirus, of the family Rabhdoviridae.

How is rabies transmitted in animals?

Rabies is transmitted by blood-feeding bats (hematophages), the virus being in the saliva that it transmits by sucking other mammals, such as horses, cattle, dogs and cats. These domestic animals are the main transmission agents for humans.

How is rabies transmitted in humans?

Rabies is transmitted to humans by the saliva of infected animals, mainly by biting, and can also be transmitted by scratching and/or licking these animals.

What are the symptoms in humans?

After exposure to the virus there is an incubation period. It varies between species, from days to years, with an average of 45 days in humans, and may be shorter in children.

The main symptoms are:

· general malaise;

· small temperature rise;

· anorexia;

· headache;

· nausea;

· sore throat;

· numbness;

· irritability;

· restlessness;

· feeling of anguish.

I have rabies symptoms, what can I do?

Immediately look for a health unit. If you can afford it, go to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) or to a Health Post. In case of emergency, call SAMU (192) or the Fire Department (193).