Paula Abelha remains in a coma, with acute kidney, liver and brain injury

Kidney problems probably started because of the amount of toxins present in the body. Photo: Verner Brenan

The doctors responsible for the treatment of the singer of the band Black panties, Paulinha Beeheld a press conference to report on the health status of the singer, who has completed 11 days in a coma, this Tuesday, 22, in Aracaju.

According to doctor Ricardo Leite, director of Hospital Primavera, Paula has inflammation in the brain, liver and kidneys and the medical team has been conducting investigations into what caused these injuries. Ricardo explained that, at the moment, the team works with the hypothesis that Paulinha’s problem is autoimmune.

The medical team said they are prioritizing investigations into the inflammation and its causes before considering changing the treatment the artist has been receiving. At the moment, Paulinha is undergoing dialysis to remove toxic substances from the body. Kidney problems were probably started because of the amount of toxins present in the body.

“What we don’t know in Paulinha’s case is what caused the kidney to become inflamed, then the liver and, finally, the brain. We know that one inflamed organ led to inflammation in the other. The patient has a serious toxic metabolic problem. From a diagnostic point of view, we have a toxicological panel and several substances that are being studied to understand what triggered these injuries”, said the doctor.

Paulinha took some medications under supervision. The doctors pointed out that she was accompanied by a doctor, but they did not rule out the possibility that these drugs were the source of this infection. “Every drug we take is a drug, the amount of toxins in her body is still being studied and, so far, no line of investigation has been ruled out, but she was very well monitored by her doctor,” added intensive care specialist André Luis Veiga. .

Doctors also took a stand on rumors that the singer had suffered brain death. “We have imaging and clinical exams, there is no possibility of brain death”, said the doctor. Another rumor debunked was that the vocalist had a bacteria caused by eating sushi.

The medical team reported that, due to renal dysfunction, recovery should proceed at a slow pace. It is expected that, with hemodialysis, part of the toxins are eliminated from the body, so that the liver can recover and eliminate the rest through urine.

“We do not expect such a quick recovery, there are cases that exceed a month”. The doctors also stated that at the moment it is not possible to determine whether the condition is irreversible, nor whether there will be sequelae.

eleven days in a coma

Paulinha was hospitalized on Friday, the 11th, as soon as she arrived in Aracaju. The singer was in São Paulo, on tour with the band Black panties, when he began to feel severe pains in the stomach and to vomit. The singer was taken to a hospital in Aracaju, where she was diagnosed with kidney injuries, which progressed to liver damage and, since the last week, also neurological.

At the moment, Paula Abelha remains in a coma, breathing with support of machines and requiring dialysis. Last week, the band suspended the entire schedule, the band’s office asked for everyone’s understanding and reinforced the request for prayers for the singer.

Fans, friends and members of the band Calcinha Preta set up a prayer chain in front of the hospital where the singer remains hospitalized, in Sergipe. The band also promotes a blood donation campaign on behalf of the singer, who needs type O positive and O negative blood.