Paulinha Abelha, singer of Calcinha Preta, is in a deep coma

Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta, remains in a coma in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju (SE). In a press conference held today at the hospital, the doctors responsible for the singer’s treatment indicated that the neurological part is the one that most worries, while the rest of the picture is stabilized.

The experts stated that Paulinha is on a Glasgow scale of 3, that is, the “most severe coma” — a healthy person has a Glasgow scale of 15. The interview was conducted by Dr. André Luis Veiga, intensive care physician, Dr. Ricardo Leite , technical director of Hospital Primavera, and Dr. Marcos Aurélio Alves, neurologist.

Coma is a reversible condition. We never talk about brain death. There is deep coma, which translates into severe brain injury, but there is no concept of irreversibility yet. Dr. Marcos Aurelius

The trio also indicated that the exams did not show any previous injury related to the use of substances of an aesthetic nature, such as regimen drugs or diuretics. “She took some formulations, but it was on a supervised basis. [por médicos].”

“We work close to an acute kidney injury. Many patients recover in situations like this, others may develop a more chronic case and need renal replacement therapy. At that moment, we replaced it with hemodialysis”, added Dr. Ricardo Leite.

Unlike what was expected and desired by the singer’s family, Paulinha will not be transferred to São Paulo. At the press conference, doctors said that the hospital where she is admitted has all the necessary equipment she needs for now.

The singer has been hospitalized since February 11, when she fell ill during a tour in São Paulo. Last week, the Calcinha Preta team stated the splash that the singer has a bacteria in her brain — the information was refuted today by doctors.

Doctors at Hospital Primavera hold a press conference for new information on the health status of singer Paulinha Abelha, from Calcinha Preta Image: Gabriela Ferreira/Splash

Husband’s tribute

The model Clevinho Santos, husband of Paulinha Abelha, uses social networks frequently to post messages of support and hope for his wife’s recovery.

Today, he published a special video on Instagram with special moments from the singer and declared:

I love you. Together we will win. We are always together.

Blood donation

Last night, the singer’s profile on Instagram shared a publication by the IHHS (Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Sergipe), which asks for blood donations for the artist’s treatment.

The message provides scheduling via WhatsApp in four cities: Aracaju, Lagarto, Itabaiana and Nossa Sra. do Socorro. The post made on Instagram also highlights that Paulinha needs donors of blood types “O” positive and “O” negative.