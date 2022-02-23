Paulinha Abelha’s coma stage is the most serious, and doctor says the challenge is keeping her alive | Sergipe

This Tuesday (22), the medical team accompanying singer Paulinha Abelha, from the band Calcinha Preta, gave a press conference on the artist’s state of health, at Hospital Primavera, in Aracaju.

According to the doctors, she arrived at the Primavera Hospital, on February 17, in a coma and remains in a severe coma, that is, in severe sensory impairment. They ruled out the possibility of a possible bacterial infection in the brain. and evidence of brain death.

“The question we ask now is what are the etiologies that justify a person being in a coma, on a Glasgow Scale 3, which is the lowest grade you can get on a coma rating scale,” explained the neurologist. , Marcos Aurelio Alves.

Regarding the use of diuretics, the team reported that abusive use can lead to chronic kidney injury, but no test proves previous injury, as there is no sign of chronic injury.

“We don’t have any evidence that she had a previous injury. We work with the possibility of an acute kidney injury. The toxicological is a test that measures the urine that makes an extensive panel even of substances that we are not even putting as a possibility and finds . The treatment [fiv] has already been discussed between us and from the point of view of the injuries he has today, we cannot establish any relationship”, said the technical director of the hospital, Ricardo Leite.

Drug intoxication is investigated

Doctors are currently investigating a case of drug intoxication, since the combination with other drugs can generate cell damage, which can damage liver, kidney and neurological cells.

“Today our interest is to keep her alive. And it’s not being an easy job,” said neurologist Marcos Aurélio, when asked about the possibility of the singer having sequelae.

Doctors ruled out the possibility of transferring the singer to another state, as she is getting all the support she needs right now.

“Her situation is one day at a time. Our interest is to keep her alive, at this moment the commitment we have is that she recover liver, kidney and neurological function”.

blood donation campaign

A blood donation campaign for the singer is being carried out by the Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Sergipe (IHHS).

The member of the band Calcinha Preta is in a coma and in a serious condition. (see below the main steps since the artist’s hospitalization).

The medical team is in the process of clinical investigation of other issues, such as what is causing the artist’s coma.

Blood types O+ and O- can be destined for the singer, from Monday to Thursday, from 7 am to 5 pm, on Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The headquarters of the IHHS is located at Rua Guilhermino Rezende, 187, Salgado Filho, in Aracaju. In Nossa Senhora do Socorro, donations can be made at Shopping Prêmio, stores 164 and 165. In the city of Lagarto, donations can be made at the José Vieira Filho Medical Center, Praça Filomeno Hora, 52, Centro (1st floor). In Itabaiana, at the São José Maternity Hospital, downtown.

If there are groups of more than ten people to donate, it is necessary to contact one of the numbers in this link.

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

February 11 – singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed;

singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed; February 14th – the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, and started on dialysis;

the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU, and started on dialysis; February 17th – The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, she did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests;

The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma, and because of neurological instability, she did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests; February 18th – the medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen;

the medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen; February 19 – At the end of Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma;

At the end of Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma; February 20th – According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also in a coma and intubated;

According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also in a coma and intubated; February 21st – on Monday, the artist continued with a severe neurological condition, without any signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with the help of machines and requiring dialysis.

