Pedro Scooby, from BBB 22, reveals participants he considers strong in the game | real time

In the outside area of ​​the house, the brothers talk about who are the strong participants of BBB 22. Pedro Scooby says:

“Looking from the outside, there are some people that I think are very strong in the game. I could be totally wrong. Eslô, Nat. They are similar, but different.”

“They are two sides of the same coin”, completes Douglas Silva. But Tiago Abravanel disagrees, as does Gustavo: “I think the two are strong, but very different”, adds the man from Paraná. “I don’t even think they have a similar personality,” adds the actor.

“I think they do, yes. They are spontaneous, speak what they think… The personality is a little different”, says Douglas. And Peter sums it up: “Different personalities, but similar characteristics”.

“I don’t think they act the same way”, reinforces Tiago. Then the surfer explains: “I think Eslô is a person who really talks, she says what she thinks. She ‘breaks everything’ at parties. The same thing I think about Nat. in a group that has a greater safety net than the other”.

