Pedro Scooby on strategy exposed by Jessilane, on BBB 22: ‘That never existed’ | real time

The sister says: “I’ll tell you because I’m wary of it. According to the theory proposed by the DG, and I’ve told him this a million times, I have to ally myself with people I’m not interested in, which is you, which is the PA… […] Now I’m speaking with my opinion, I’m not relying on other people’s ideas… He [DG] brings to form a group with people that include you, which has always been my choice to vote here, since the first day”, he explained.

The woman from Goiás continued with the arguments: “I voted for you with my justifications, I didn’t even have a relationship with Linna, none. And it’s recorded, you’ll see what the justification was I used. A month later I voted for you using the same justification, because I didn’t see any difference from the first moment to the second. So I, Jessilane, don’t think it’s coherent to support anyone I vote for”.

1 of 2 Pedro Scooby disagreed with Jessilane — Photo: Globo Pedro Scooby disagreed with Jessilane — Photo: Globo

After listening to Jessi, Scooby replied: “That never existed”.

After the brother’s refusal, Jessilane said: “You don’t understand what I’m trying to tell you. What I’m trying to say is that my relationship is that the DG wants to protect me and why I don’t accept it.”

“But I’m not even his ally”, argued the surfer.

The inmate explained: “Okay, but why don’t I accept it? Because in the room you were all talking about creating a group.”

2 of 2 Jessilane and Pedro Scooby discussed this Tuesday afternoon, 2/22, at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo Jessilane and Pedro Scooby discussed this Tuesday afternoon, 2/22, at BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

“He called me because of you. I told Natalia last night, then you’re wrong. He called me because of you and Natalia”counter-argument Peter.

