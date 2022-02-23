Pentagon confirms sending 800 troops to Baltic countries – News

The United States will send 800 more troops to the Baltic countries — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — later this week to reinforce the eastern flank of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in the face of Russian movements in Ukraine.

The information was confirmed by a high-ranking official of the US Department of Defense in a statement, in which he detailed in numbers the announcement of this Tuesday by President Joe Biden, which authorized the transfer of additional troops to the Baltic Republics.

The 800 soldiers are part of an infantry battalion that is currently in Italy and will be deployed in the Baltic region. In addition, the US will transfer 20 AH-64 combat helicopters from Germany to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.





In parallel, the Pentagon will send eight F-35 fighter-bombers to “various locations” on NATO’s eastern flank, which are in Germany; and gave the green light for the transfer of 12 AH-64 helicopters from Greece to Poland.

The same source indicated that this transfer of personnel will serve to “reassure NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO member states and train host nation forces”.

These troops will report to NATO’s Supreme Commander for Europe (Saceur) and the head of US European Command (Eucom), General Tod Wolters.

The Defense Department said these troop and equipment movements are “temporary” and noted that the US has more than 90,000 troops deployed in Europe on both rotating and permanent missions.

As of February 1st, the US had about 100 military personnel on a rotating mission in Lithuania and 60 in Latvia and Estonia.





Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russia and the transfer of troops to the Baltic countries in response to the recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luganskin eastern Ukraine, and the deployment of Russian troops to the Donbas.

On February 11, the US Department of Defense had already ordered the deployment of 3,000 additional troops to Poland due to tensions with Russia over Ukraine, which brought the number of troops that Washington decided to temporarily send to Europe to 6,000. to respond to the crisis.



