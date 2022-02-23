Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4): what analysts expect from the 4th quarter balance sheet, which will be released today

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) discloses this Wednesday (23) its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021, after the closing of the trading session.

In general, the prospects for the state-owned company’s results are positive. In the consensus of Refinitiv, which takes into account the estimates of several analysis houses and banks, the projected is that Petrobras will bring a net profit of R$ 30.5 billion between October and December, revenue of R$ 133.5 billion and a earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of R$ 68.5 billion.

Among the common highlights pointed out by different analysts is the distribution of dividends. “The market should refocus on dividends, which we believe could range from US$ 4 to US$ 7 billion for this quarter, with some potential to come even higher than this value,” says Vicente Falanga, from Bradesco BBI, in a report .

For Bank of America, Petrobras is expected to show in the fourth quarter whether it will start paying dividends regularly, in line with its policy of distributing 60% of its free cash flow – something that should accentuate more throughout 2022.

It is a consensus that the company will bring good results between October and December. On a quarterly basis alone, the price of oil advanced more than 9%. In the annual comparison, the price of a barrel Brent went from around US$ 50 in the fourth quarter of 2020 to something close to US$ 75 in the last such period.

“Petrobras’ EBITDA is expected to increase by 18% on a quarterly basis, reaching R$ 75.4 billion, due to higher oil and fuel prices”, says the BBI analyst. “In relation to the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect EBITDA to grow 113%, due to a weak comparison base”, he adds.

BofA, in turn, even increased its target price for the state-owned ADRs (in practice, the assets traded on the American Stock Exchange) from US$ 14.50 to US$ 16.50, predicting robust operational figures, with a Ebitda of US$ 12 billion – a figure that is the same for analysts at XP Investimentos and slightly lower than the US$ 12.1 billion forecast by Itaú BBA and the US$ 12.09 billion by Morgan Stanley.

Both XP and Morgan Stanley, mentioned above, highlight, among the negative aspects, the possible impact of the lack of parity with international prices in the refinery segment.

“Ebitda for exploration and production (E&P) should continue to show a solid margin (72%), while RTC should still show healthy margins, despite not strictly following international price parity, as the company uses its old inventories with costs lower”, says XP Investimentos.

Some analysts also point out that Ebitda, in addition to being benefited by the price of oil, should also be boosted by the fact that the Real has devalued 5.4% against the dollar on an annual basis, which increases gains with exports.

Dollar, however, may impact other fronts of Petrobras’ balance sheet

Despite the rise in the dollar boosting exports, some analyzes point out that this currency movement may weigh on other Petrobras business fronts.

“Sequentially, the increase in EBITDA should be offset by the gas and energy sector, which was impacted by imports of natural gas (LNG) at very high prices,” says the BBI. The state-owned company imports LNG to fulfill distribution contracts.

In addition, BofA points out that the company’s financial results are expected to show some deterioration, with higher costs of debt issued in US currency – which should impact the net result. The American bank, however, points out that the sale of assets, as in the case of the RLAM refinery, should counterbalance these expenses in profit.

Finally, for net income, BBI’s expectations are R$ 31.01 billion – higher both on a quarterly basis, since in the third quarter the profit was R$ 17.3 billion, and in the annual basis, with profit of R$ 28.4 billion in the same quarter of 2020. Morgan Stanley sees Petrobras profiting US$ 4.5 billion, slightly less than XP, which projects US$ 5.9 billion.

